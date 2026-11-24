Tenants and ACORN have formally asked Ombudsman Toronto to investigate how the City handled years of property standards and building safety violations at 500 Dawes Rd. The complaint follows court fines and jail time for landlord Carolyn Krebs and ongoing repairs at the East York building.

Tenants and advocates at 500 Dawes Rd. have formally asked Ombudsman Toronto to investigate how the City of Toronto handled long-standing property standards and building safety violations at the 14-storey East York rental building.

Tenants Submit Formal Ombudsman Complaint

ACORN's Toronto chapter submitted the complaint on Tuesday morning. The request follows years of complaints about mold, pest infestations, crumbling walls, broken elevators, and structural concerns with balconies and the underground parking garage. Tenants say a lengthy backlog of repairs has left them without safe living conditions. Ryan Endoh, of Toronto ACORN and the Dawes Road Tenants' Association, said the city has known about problems at the property for years.

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He spoke at a Tuesday morning news conference outside the building. Endoh said there have been inspections, property standards orders, building safety orders, engineering reports, and court proceedings. He asked how many times tenants should have to ask the City of Toronto to enforce its own bylaws and orders before something gets done. In its submission to the ombudsman, ACORN listed 14 demands, including a complete review of the city's enforcement history at the building.

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The group also wants any administrative or systemic failures to be identified. Endoh, who has lived at 500 Dawes Rd. for more than 10 years, described what he called evidence of a broken enforcement system. He said the system can issue order after order and commence prosecution after prosecution while serious building deficiencies persist for years. He added that tenants across Toronto live in buildings where landlords repeatedly fail to comply with municipal requirements.

He said they should not have to become legal researchers, building inspectors, and enforcement coordinators just to get things done. Endoh also pointed to an apparent lack of meaningful oversight and accountability at the senior administrative level at the city. He was referring to the process for remedial action for rental buildings in dire need of repairs and maintenance.

Landlord Faces Prior Fines And Fines

He said there must be someone responsible for ensuring enforcement efforts are coordinated, decisions are followed through, and unresolved safety concerns are escalated when ordinary measures fail. Tenants should not be left wondering who is ultimately responsible for making their home safe, he said. The property's landlord is Carolyn Krebs, who is the principal and director of Havcare Investments Inc. The company owns both 500 Dawes Rd. and the adjacent 608 Dawes Rd.

Krebs declined to comment when reached by CP24 on Tuesday afternoon. Last spring, Krebs was fined hundreds of thousands of dollars for fire code violations at 500 Dawes Rd. and 608 Dawes Rd. , which she also owns. She was ordered to serve 15 days in jail.

In June, her company was also ordered by a provincial court to pay $950,000 plus surcharges. That followed a guilty plea to more than a dozen charges for failing to comply with property standards for 500 Dawes Rd. Last May, the city stepped in to oversee roughly $200,000 in urgent repairs at the building. On Tuesday, repair work was being done on balconies at 500 Dawes Rd.

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Mayor Chow Backs Tenant Advocacy

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow campaigned outside 500 Dawes Rd. during her recent mayoral re-election campaign. A statement from her office thanked ACORN and the tenants' association for their advocacy on behalf of the building's residents and renters across the city. Chow's office said no one should have to live with unsafe conditions in their home, and the mayor shares ACORN's goal of making sure enforcement leads to real repairs.

The statement noted that 500 Dawes Rd. was highlighted as a test case for new municipal powers. The mayor's office said Chow previously brought forward a motion to speed up the City's framework for using remedial action. That is the City's authority to complete repairs itself and bill the landlord when they refuse to comply.

The statement said 500 Dawes was highlighted as a test case for these powers because it is widely seen as one of the properties most in need of city intervention. It added that city staff continue to engage proactively with the landlord. ACORN insists the City must stop issuing repeated property standards and building safety orders without tangible results. The group is demanding accountability for years of ignored engineering reports and court proceedings at the East York rental building.

City Uses Building As Test Case

The complaint asks Ombudsman Toronto to examine whether administrative or systemic lapses allowed deficiencies to persist for years. Tenants say they want a clear responsibility structure so decisions are followed through and unresolved safety concerns are escalated. The ombudsman investigation request is the latest step in a long dispute over conditions at 500 Dawes Rd. Tenants and ACORN say enforcement has not delivered real repairs, while the city says it is using new powers and engaging with the landlord.