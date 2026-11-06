Accused Saskatoon Massage Therapist Kenneth Braun Says Clients Would Speak Up

Former Saskatoon massage therapist Kenneth Braun told police clients would speak up if uncomfortable, as the Crown played his interview at trial.

Kenneth Braun, a 70-year-old former Saskatoon massage therapist, is on trial at the Saskatoon Court of King's Bench on three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual exploitation of a young person while in a position of trust or authority. The Crown opened its case by playing video of Braun's police interview, in which he told investigators that he expected clients to speak up if they were uncomfortable.

The charges stem from allegations dating from 1996 to 2022. The complainants cannot be identified because of a publication ban, and fourteen days have been set aside for the jury trial.

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Braun's Police Interview on Massage Practices

Sgt. Leslie Van den Beuken, a former member of the Saskatoon Police Service sex crimes unit, was the Crown's first witness. She testified that she called Braun in May 2022, told him she was investigating sexual assault allegations, and asked him to come to the police station for questioning.

In the video of Van den Beuken's initial interview with Braun, he said he had been a massage therapist for nearly three decades. He told her he operated out of his garage, which he had converted into a studio.

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Van den Beuken questioned Braun about an appointment with a first-time client. The allegations put to him included that he pulled down her underwear without consent and used a vibrating device between her buttocks.

Braun told police the device was used to help work on muscles, and he said he would not use it if a client said no. He also told Van den Beuken that clients typically spoke up if they were uncomfortable, and that removing underwear was common practice if they wanted the area massaged. 'If somebody doesn't like something, they'll say something,' he said in the video.

Client Reaction and Braun's Stated Intent

Braun told Van den Beuken that he had no sexual intent during the appointment. He said he was sorry the client felt violated, according to the recorded interview.

Van den Beuken told Braun that the client had a panic attack after the appointment and was taken to get medical help. That detail sits at the centre of the dispute, because Braun's account frames the session as routine technique while the charges frame the same touching as sexual and non-consensual.

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Braun has not been convicted. He faces the charges as alleged, and the jury will need to weigh his description of standard massage practice against the testimony of the complainants.

Trial Schedule and Witnesses Ahead

Fourteen days have been set aside for the jury trial at the Saskatoon Court of King's Bench. The Crown is expected to call the four complainants and experts in massage therapy.

Braun's claims that removing underwear was common practice and that the vibrating device helped work muscles are likely to be tested against that expert evidence. The jury's findings will determine whether his explanations are accepted for each of the three sexual assault counts and the exploitation count.

Because of the publication ban, public accounts of the complainants' testimony will be limited to what the court permits. For clients of home-based massage practices, the case highlights how consent is expected to be communicated, and it raises questions about how practitioners document their treatments.