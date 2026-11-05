Youcef Moussaoui, accused in Montreal Zoom killing of Leila Ben Salem, dies in jail at 33

Youcef Moussaoui, charged in the Sept. 22 killing of Montreal mother Leila Ben Salem during a Zoom call with co-workers, has died in custody at age 33, the Montreal Coroner's Office confirmed. A coroner's investigation into the cause is underway.

The man accused of killing 45-year-old Montreal mother Leila Ben Salem during a Zoom call with co-workers has died in custody before his case could go to trial.

The Montreal Coroner's Office confirmed that Youcef Moussaoui, 33, died on Nov. 2. Moussaoui had been arrested on Oct. 15 and taken into custody. His arrest came more than three weeks after Ben Salem was killed on Sept. 22 inside her apartment on Rene-Levesque Boulevard. With his death, there will be no trial in the homicide case.

Also read Vancouver Whitecaps focused ahead of regular-season finale against CF Montreal

Coroner Investigates Moussaoui Custody Death

A coroner's investigation is now examining how Moussaoui died while detained. An investigation is underway, led by Coroner Andrejean Luc, to determine the cause and circumstances of the death, the coroner's office said. The coroner could not provide further information about the cause of death. A spokesperson, Jake Lamotta Granato, said the coroner's investigation is confidential until the release of the final report, which becomes public.

Advertisement

Moussaoui had been due to appear in court on Dec. 21 in Montreal. He was still detained at the time of his death, and no further court dates will be held. Ben Salem was 45 years old when she was killed in her home. News of her death shocked those who knew her and drew attention because she was on a Zoom call with co-workers when she was attacked.

The case had been moving through the courts following the Oct. 15 arrest, with a December appearance scheduled. That process has now ended because the accused has died. Quebec's coroner's office investigates deaths that occur in certain circumstances, including when a person dies while in custody. Such investigations are meant to establish the cause and the surrounding circumstances, but findings are not released until the final report is complete.

Confidential Report Expected On Moussaoui Death

That report will be public. No cause of death has been disclosed. The coroner's office said it could not release more details while the investigation continues, and the spokesperson repeated that the file remains confidential until the final report is issued. Both the homicide case and the custody death are now effectively closed to prosecution, leaving the coroner's inquiry as the main avenue for explaining what happened to Moussaoui after his arrest.

The facts that have been confirmed are limited: Ben Salem, 45, was killed on Sept. 22 in her Rene-Levesque Boulevard apartment; Moussaoui, 33, was arrested on Oct. 15 and detained; he was set to appear in court on Dec. 21; and he died on Nov. 2. The coroner's office says an investigation led by Coroner Andrejean Luc is examining the cause and circumstances of that death.