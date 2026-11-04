Rick Hansen says accessibility progress too slow 40 years after Man In Motion tour

Rick Hansen marked more than 40 years since his Man In Motion world tour with a Parliament Hill documentary screening, saying Canada must accelerate accessibility progress.

OTTAWA - Rick Hansen says Canada must accelerate its progress on accessibility, more than 40 years after he completed a historic world tour that raised millions of dollars and brought disability issues to national attention.

Hansen spoke Wednesday at a parliamentary screening of the documentary film Man In Motion: The Rick Hansen Story. The film made its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September. The event on Parliament Hill marked just more than 40 years since Hansen crossed the bridge from Hull, Quebec, into Ottawa. Thousands gathered at the time to celebrate his journey.

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Historic 1985 World Tour For Inclusion

In 1985, the Canadian athlete and activist embarked on a historic world tour. He wheeled more than 40,000 kilometres across 34 countries to promote inclusion and tackle barriers for people with disabilities. Then-prime minister Brian Mulroney contributed $1 million on behalf of Canadians to the tour, which raised $26 million. Hansen said the Ottawa moment from that journey remains unforgettable.

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He said Canada has come a long way in the dream of an accessible and inclusive country, but a long way remains. Hansen became paralyzed from the waist down after a truck accident. He has won 19 wheelchair marathons and three gold medals at the Paralympic Games. He said awareness has increased over the decades, yet several barriers remain.

Urgent Need For Accessible Built Environment

He called the built environment one of the most urgent priorities facing the country. Hansen said new construction must change because Canada is otherwise building in barriers that are not sustainable. He criticized a focus on minimum compliance codes that score only 40 or 50 out of 100 on accessibility. The federal government's 2022 Canadian Survey on Disability found that 8 million Canadians had a disability.

That represents more than 27 per cent of the population. Hansen said the number of people who know or live with someone with a disability is even higher. He described disability as the only club that eventually everyone will join. He said Canadians must wake up to the importance of accessibility and start reflecting what they really want.

Incremental Progress No Longer Acceptable Now

Incremental progress is no longer acceptable, he added, and the country has to accelerate. Hansen said programs supporting accessibility need to be sustained. He said governments should ensure every dollar is spent wisely so everything becomes more meaningfully accessible and inclusive. He argued that spending that way amounts to a marginal cost with massive financial and social benefit.

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In 2019, the federal government adopted the Accessible Canada Act, pledging to make Canada barrier-free by 2040. Hansen said that goal is a never-ending process in reality. He said accessibility and inclusion are not just about the things Canada builds, but about people and how they engage, connect and ensure no one gets left behind. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 4, 2026. Catherine Morrison, The Canadian Press.