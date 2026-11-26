A new Canadian Institute for Health Information report says about six million people in Canada lack a family doctor or nurse practitioner, with low-income and Black or Latin American adults facing the lowest access rates.

TORONTO - A new report by the Canadian Institute for Health Information says people with low incomes and people who are Black or Latin American are less likely to have a primary-care provider.

Millions Lack Primary Care Provider

About six million people in Canada - including both adults and children - don't have a family doctor or nurse practitioner, leaving them "without a source of regular, ongoing care," the report released Thursday said. Access to a primary-care provider isn't equal across the population, it said, noting 87 per cent of adults with the highest incomes in Canada have one, compared to 78 per cent of people with the lowest incomes.

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Data analyzed by the institute showed that people living in the lowest-income neighbourhoods are almost three times more likely to have a hospital stay for something that might have been managed with good primary care than people in the highest-income communities. Possible reasons for the disparity include the fact that low-income jobs often don't have the flexibility for employees to take time off work to go to doctors' appointments, difficulty getting child care and inability to pay for medications, the report suggested.

"We've designed our system to be 9 to 5, Monday to Friday. We've designed our system so that it's actually really hard to navigate a lot of the time," said Dr. Tara Kiran, a family physician and researcher at St. Michael's Hospital and the University of Toronto.

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"We've also not done a really good job (of) always telling people what the benefits of having ongoing primary care is, compared to, like, just going to a walk-in clinic or an emergency department," said Kiran, whose own research has produced similar findings to the institute's. The report said only 66 per cent of Black adults and 68 per cent of Latin American adults have a primary-care provider compared to 86 per cent of white adults.

"Some racialized Canadians report having their health concerns dismissed or not taken seriously because of their race, skin colour or where they come from," the report said. "Some may also face language barriers, experience cultural differences or be newcomers navigating an unfamiliar health system. These experiences can make it harder to communicate with providers and build trust, affecting the care they receive and, ultimately, their health.

" Dr. Mojola Omole, president of the Black Physicians' Association of Ontario, said many Black people live in high-density neighbourhoods where there may not be enough family doctors or nurse practitioners to serve the population. "Most people are more likely to seek care when it's closer to home, when it's closer to their work," Omole said. "When we don't have a high concentration of health-care providers in those high-needs neighbourhood(s), it makes it more challenging to access care.

Racial Bias And Provider Shortages

And when you do access care, you're accessing emergency care, not primary care.

" Both Omole and Kiran said systemic racism plays a role in hesitancy to see a primary-care provider, even if one is available. "I think one factor that we underestimate in Canada is just how much racism and discrimination there is in the system," Kiran said, noting that her research team has gone out into communities to consult with Black and Indigenous people.

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"We heard about how often, you know, they would go to a (clinical) practice or to another part of the health-care system expecting to be discriminated against," she said. "We also heard that one of the things that actually helps them to access care and helps them to feel safe is when actually the workforce is more reflective of the community. " There are fewer Black and Indigenous physicians per capita than there should be in Canada, Kiran said.

Omole said part of the Black Physicians' Association of Ontario's mandate is to increase the number of Black doctors in practice.

"The more you see of people who look like you and have positive experience(s), the more you're like, 'Oh, OK, this is changing. This is not what I was expecting, you know, that I had an experience 10 years ago, 12 years ago. Or this is not my parents' experience,'" she said.

"The more that we have Black physicians - and especially having Black primary-care physicians - the better it is that we're changing the perception and the legacy of health care in Canada. " The report noted that data on First Nations, Inuit and Métis people's experiences were not available, but "CIHI acknowledges that they can face greater barriers to accessing primary care, including challenges finding a regular provider, long travel distances and a lack of culturally appropriate care.

Regional Differences In Access

" It also found that access to family doctors or nurse practitioners varied between provinces. Only 66 per cent of adults in Prince Edward Island have a primary-care provider, compared to 89 per cent of adults in Ontario, the report said. The institute used its hospitalization databases, survey data from Statistics Canada, and provincial and territorial data to calculate the primary-care findings in the report. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2026.

Canadian Press health coverage receives support through a partnership with the Canadian Medical Association. CP is solely responsible for this content. Nicole Ireland, The Canadian Press