Academy of Learning OSAP Fraud Investigation Expands Amid Provincial Scrutiny

Ontario investigators allege that over half of financial aid applications at Academy of Learning campuses originated from single IP addresses, prompting a broad probe into the private college network and impacting student aid distribution.

Ontario government officials allege that more than half of the thousands of Ontario Student Assistance Program applications filed last year at two specific career colleges came from a single IP address. The allegations are contained in documents recently filed in court against the Academy of Learning schools, bringing intense scrutiny to the private post-secondary sector. The Ministry of Colleges and Universities asserts that this concentrated digital activity indicates systemic irregularities in how student financial aid applications were submitted and processed.

The government has received more than two hundred tips regarding this network of schools, according to the court documents. These tips include allegations that certain recruiters were improperly submitting Ontario Student Assistance Program applications for students at these institutions. Furthermore, officials allege that the same recruiters may have been completing the coursework on behalf of the students, a practice that is strictly prohibited under current regulations. These findings have significantly escalated the provincial government's oversight of private career colleges in Ontario.

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Government Action and Ministerial Defense

Ontario Minister of Colleges and Universities Nolan Quinn states that his government acted swiftly after receiving numerous tips and conducting in-depth inspections. These inspections ultimately led to barring specific schools from OSAP eligibility and launching a broader probe into the sector. Quinn argues that the actions taken were necessary to protect the integrity of the financial aid system and ensure that public funds were distributed only to bona fide students.

The province recently announced that its pause on OSAP payments to students enrolled in private post-secondary institutions will remain in effect until at least the new year. This extension affects thousands of students who are now left in financial limbo while the investigation continues. Minister Quinn has defended the government's approach, emphasizing that the measures were taken to address sustainability issues within the program that were exacerbated by rising costs at a small number of career colleges.

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Financial Impact on Provincial Budget

Earlier this year, Minister Nolan Quinn drastically reduced the amount of OSAP grants available to students at universities and publicly funded colleges. The stated reason for this reduction was the need for financial sustainability as the program faced rising costs. However, subsequent reports indicate that these rising costs were largely due to activity at a small number of career colleges, rather than a broad-based increase in expenses across the higher education sector.

Between the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years, the amount of provincial OSAP grants directed to career colleges nearly doubled, reaching approximately one billion dollars in the latter year. The Academy of Learning, which operates as a franchise network under the parent company Opulence Education Group, accounted for one-fifth of that spending. Three specific campuses operated by the group in Toronto on Bay Street, in North York, and one in Brampton East were identified as significant contributors to this increased expenditure.

Specific Allegations at Key Campuses

The Ministry's final decision to deny the schools OSAP eligibility was issued in August and added to the court record in October. Officials state they are not satisfied that the institutions have adequate processes to ensure records can be relied upon for proper disbursement of funds. Inspections conducted last year sampled student accounts and found evidence of shared IP address activity across students referred by the same recruiter, which raised immediate red flags for the ministry.

At the Brampton East campus, officials allege that five thousand and one OSAP applications were filed for the 2025-26 year. Three thousand one hundred and thirty-six of these applications, representing fifty-two percent of the total, came from a single IP address. The ministry also alleges that five additional IP addresses were responsible for one hundred or more applications each, suggesting a coordinated effort to submit multiple applications from limited digital locations.

The North York campus faced similar allegations, with three thousand four hundred and sixty applications out of a total of six thousand and seventy coming from a single IP address. This accounts for fifty-seven percent of the applications filed at that location. Two other IP addresses were responsible for another two hundred and fifty-five applications, further pointing to concentrated activity that ministry officials find highly irregular and suspicious.

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Legal Challenges and Student Consequences

The Academy of Learning has challenged the province's decision to bar the schools from OSAP eligibility in court. In an earlier letter to the ministry, the school argued that shared IP addresses may result from multiple people living at the same address, such as in shared housing. However, the ministry has called this explanation into question, citing the high volume of applications and the specific patterns of recruiter involvement.

Critics argue that the alleged misuse of the system was allowed to fester under lax oversight for years. They contend that when the issue was finally brought to light, the government's response left innocent students paying the price for the actions of bad actors. Opposition parties have called for the firing of Minister Nolan Quinn over the handling of the OSAP crisis, citing the significant financial harm caused to students who are now unable to access needed funds.

The Ontario government, led by Premier Doug Ford, is currently under increasing fire for its handling of the situation. The combination of the OSAP freeze for private colleges, the allegations of fraud, and the subsequent cuts to grants at public institutions has created a contentious political environment. Students and advocacy groups continue to demand clear answers and timely resolution to the eligibility crisis that has disrupted their education plans.

As the legal proceedings continue, the Ministry of Colleges and Universities maintains that its actions were justified by the evidence of widespread irregularities. The allegations of shared IP addresses and recruiter misconduct represent a significant breach of trust in the student aid system. The outcome of the court case will likely determine the future eligibility of these institutions and the broader regulatory framework for private career colleges in Ontario.