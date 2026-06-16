Absurd Beliefs Strained Relationships and Misunderstood Sunglasses

An analysis of an online discussion reveals how scientifically ignorant beliefs, from denying the moon's existence to misunderstanding basic nutrition, can become fatal flaws in relationships. Concurrently, an eye health warning highlights a common mistake with sunglasses that can damage vision.

Public health officials are warning about a common misconception regarding sunglasses and eye protection. Many inexpensive sunglasses lack proper ultraviolet (UV) filters, which can actually increase eye damage.

The dark tint causes pupils to dilate, allowing more harmful UV radiation to enter the eye. This can lead to conditions like cataracts and macular degeneration. Experts advise purchasing sunglasses with a label indicating 100% UV protection or UV400, regardless of the darkness of the lenses. This warning extends to all situations where eyes are exposed to sunlight, not just sunny days, as UV rays are present even on overcast days.

Proper eye protection is a crucial, often overlooked, aspect of long-term eye health. Beyond physical health, a growing conversation online highlights how personal beliefs can strain or end relationships. A popular thread asked users to share the most absurd things their ex-partners genuinely believed. The responses reveal a startling array of scientific and factual misunderstandings that became deal-breakers.

These included someone who didn't believe the moon was real, thinking it was a government installation, and another who was unsure about dinosaurs. Other anecdotes featured partners who held medically inaccurate views, such as one who thought special education was a scam and autism didn't exist, despite being a teacher. These stories underscore how fundamental disagreements on facts can erode trust and compatibility. The thread also captured more mundane but equally baffling beliefs.

One person dated a "vegetarian" who only ate chicken and considered it a vegetable. Another ex thought women only interact with men they are attracted to, causing him distress over ordinary transactions with waitresses. There were beliefs about mundane household tasks, like reusing dental floss or thinking dish soap is suitable for dishwashers. Even geographical knowledge was challenged, with one man insisting London is in Florida.

These seemingly small misconceptions often pointed to a larger pattern of illogical thinking or willful ignorance that ultimately made the relationships untenable





boredpanda / 🏆 18. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Relationships Science Sunglasses UV Protection Eye Health Relationship Deal Breakers Misinformation Beliefs Online Discussion

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Pete Hegseth Insults Obama’s Intelligence In Testy CBS InterviewHegseth and CBS host Margaret Brennan had another strained exchange during the interview after she asked if U.S. troops would be involved in cleaning up nuclear dust in Iran.

Read more »

Armenia's Ruling Party Wins Election Amid Geopolitical Tensions and Russian PressureArmenia's Central Electoral Commission confirmed that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's Civil Contract party won the June 7, 2026 parliamentary election with 49.7% of the vote, allowing it to form a government. The election was a critical vote on Armenia's geopolitical future, with Pashinyan steering the country toward the European Union and United States despite long-standing security ties to Russia. The pro-Russian opposition Strong Armenia party contested the results, alleging widespread violations, while its leader, billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, campaigned from house arrest on charges he called politically motivated. The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) observed a 'genuine choice' for voters but noted highly confrontational rhetoric and uneven campaign conditions. In the lead-up to the vote, Russia imposed a series of trade bans on Armenian agricultural products, which the OSCE described as direct pressure and the European Commission labeled economic coercion. The EU pledged 50 million euros to support Armenia as it pursues democratic reforms and EU membership aspirations. The election results allocate 64 seats to Civil Contract, 29 to Strong Armenia, and 12 to the Armenia Alliance led by former President Robert Kocharyan. The political shift comes against the backdrop of the South Caucasus conflict with Azerbaijan over the Karabakh region, which strained Armenia's relationship with Moscow.

Read more »

Norway's Marius Borg Høiby Sentenced to Four Years for Rape and AssaultMarius Borg Høiby, the eldest son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of rape, assault, and abuse in close relationships. The 29-year-old faced 40 criminal charges, including sexual assault of four women who were asleep or unable to resist between 2018 and 2024. Prosecutors had sought a longer sentence, while defense lawyers argued for acquittal on rape charges. Høiby, who watched the verdict via video link from prison due to health reasons, was also ordered to pay compensation to victims. The case attracted international attention due to his connection to the Norwegian royal family, especially as his mother's health declines.

Read more »

Toxic Relationships: Ignoring Red Flags and Friend DynamicsAn article discussing how love and attraction can cause people to overlook significant relationship red flags, illustrated by raw and painful stories of friends dating toxic individuals. It highlights behaviors such as seeking attention through disliked partners, throwing tantrums, and expecting emotional support after relationship failures, despite ignoring warnings from friends.

Read more »