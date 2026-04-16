Aberg's Stellar 63 Earns Early Lead at RBC Heritage Amidst Swirling Winds

Ludvig Aberg fired an 8-under 63, featuring exceptional iron play, to take a one-shot lead at the RBC Heritage on Thursday. The round, played in challenging wind conditions, saw Aberg rebound from a Masters performance he deemed disappointing. Notable players like Scottie Scheffler navigated a tough start, while Viktor Hovland showed signs of swing improvement.

Hilton Head Island, S.C. — Ludvig Aberg quickly put behind him a somewhat disappointing Masters performance, showcasing exceptional iron play amidst the warm and swirling winds at Harbour Town Golf Links. He fired an 8-under 63 on Thursday, securing an early one-shot lead in the RBC Heritage. Aberg's impressive round saw him pull ahead of Harris English and Viktor Hovland, most notably with a precision 8-iron to approximately 15 feet on the par-3 17th, which he confidently converted for birdie.

He concluded his round with a par, a satisfying affirmation of the strength and accuracy of his swing. The Masters champion, Rory McIlroy, was notably absent from this $20 million signature event for the second consecutive year, having previously stated that Harbour Town's layout did not suit his game. Scottie Scheffler, who finished as runner-up at Augusta National, was part of the afternoon tee times. Scheffler experienced a turbulent start to his round, necessitating two tee shots on the opening hole and a crucial 12-foot putt to salvage a bogey. Aberg, by his own high standards, had a less than ideal week at Augusta National, tying for 21st, which marked his first time finishing outside the top 10 in three Masters appearances. He expressed frustration with minor errors that hindered his chances, but also recognized the underlying quality of his swing. He stated that he didn't need significant adjustments to his swing mechanics, believing good golf was within reach. The challenge for Aberg and the other 52 Masters participants was to maintain their competitive focus within the tournament's framework, which offers a relatively relaxed atmosphere, bordering on a working vacation for many. Viktor Hovland, another Masters competitor, felt a greater sense of ease, attributing it to his improved swing rather than concerns about his performance. He recalled a moment at the Masters where a timely gust of wind led to a double bogey on the 15th, despite a strong Sunday surge. He still managed a 67 in that event. While not feeling fully restored to his peak swing form, Hovland has identified enough positive indicators to be optimistic about his progress. His bogey-free 64 on Thursday, which notably included no birdies on the three par-5s, reflected this growing confidence. He mentioned that the consistent hard work throughout the year is now translating into tangible game improvement, allowing him to relax and focus on recovery. The most challenging day, however, belonged to someone who did not even play. Brooks Koepka, the first alternate, had traveled to Hilton Head Island in anticipation of a potential withdrawal. This situation typically involves extended waiting periods, both in the morning and afternoon. Koepka arrived at the course around 6:45 a.m. for a 7 a.m. tee time and was unable to depart until the final group teed off at 2:10 p.m., a testament to the unique scheduling of this signature event, which features twosomes playing off the first tee in quick succession





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