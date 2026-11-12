Abdulmanap Nabiev Eyes PFL Title Shot Against Essono in Dubai

UFC prospect Abdulmanap Nabiev steps into the PFL cage in Dubai on November 14 to face 8-1 opponent Essono, aiming to solidify his light heavyweight standing with a second consecutive victory.

Abdulmanap Nabiev is set to compete in the Professional Fighters League event in Dubai on Saturday, November 14 at 1 p.m. ET, broadcasting on the ESPN app. The undefeated prospect aims to establish his independent identity in the light heavyweight division by facing Sami Essono, an opponent with a record of 8-1. This bout represents a critical opportunity for Nabiev to prove his skills on a major international stage separate from his famous family lineage.

Nabiev's Undefeated Record and Sambo Background

Nabiev enters the arena with a perfect 12-0 professional record, carrying an aura of confidence built on consistent dominance. He developed his foundational sambo techniques at the Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov School, training under the guidance of his uncle, the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov. His fighting style favors submissions, particularly chokes, although he has also secured five victories via strikes. This combination of grappling and striking versatility makes him a dangerous opponent in any range of the cage.

Also read Prospect watch: Undefeated PFL lightweight Alexei Pergande

The Path to PFL Dubai and Previous Performances

The prospect has been active recently, fighting six times over a 32-month period spanning from 2019 to 2022. Standing 6-foot-1, Nabiev recently moved up from the welterweight class to the middleweight division before settling into light heavyweight competition. His previous performance showcased his control, as he took Sami down in the second round and landed punches from half guard until the referee intervened to stop the contest. This display of ground control highlights the technical precision he brings to every fight.

Comparing Records and Divisional Implications

On paper, Nabiev's wrestling pedigree gives him a distinct edge over Essono, who has suffered only one loss in his career. The combined record of Nabiev's previous opponents is 97-81-6, indicating a history of facing experienced competition. A second consecutive win in the PFL would force the rest of the light heavyweight division to take serious notice. Such a result could position him as a top contender for a title shot, elevating his status beyond that of a relative of MMA legends.

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Fan Expectations and Future Title Contenders

Nabiev sees this fight as a chance to make a name for himself apart from his famous cousin, Usman Nurmagomedov. The upcoming heavyweight title fight headlines the PFL Dubai card, drawing significant attention to the entire event. While other matches like the Merab Dvalishvili clash and UFC 334 threats dominate headlines, Nabiev's bout offers a unique narrative of legacy and independence. Success in Dubai could pave the way for future challenges against established division leaders.

Context Within the Broader MMA Landscape

The event occurs amidst a busy period for fighters connected to the Nurmagomedov stable, with recent discussions involving Islam Makhachev defending Usman Nurmagomedov after the Merab Dvalishvili clash. Other news includes Josh Hokit invoking Ciryl Gane's family in a threat rant and Merab Dvalishvili accusing Usman and Umar Nurmagomedov of a hotel attack. Amidst these controversies, Nabiev remains focused on his competitive path. Shem Rock expected more from UFC after fighting injured, and Dakota Ditcheva was cleared for a PFL title shot against Jena Bishop after surgery, illustrating the dynamic nature of the sport.