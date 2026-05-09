ABC Accuses Trump Administration of Free Speech Attacks

ABC's filing to the Federal Communications Commission accused the Trump administration of trying to chill its constitutionally protected free speech and hinder open political discussion. The dispute concerns content on 'The View,' ABC's long-running morning talk show, which combines entertainment and political interviews and often features commentary critical of Trump.

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Join HuffPost. In a strongly worded filing, ABC accuses the Trump administration of trying to chill its constitutionally protected free speech and hinder open political discussion. ABC’s filing to the Federal Communications Commission, made public Friday, came in a dispute involving one ABC station in Houston, KTRK-TV. The dispute concerns content on 'The View,' ABC's long-running morning talk show, which combines entertainment and political interviews and often features commentary critical of Trump.

The filing referenced the FCC's revisiting, with legal action, the question of whether 'The View' should fall under equal time rules. The issue could affect other shows that similarly combine entertainment and politics. In its filing, ABC argued that 'The View' has been broadcasting under a bona fide news exemption granted to it more than twenty years ago, consistent with longstanding Commission interpretations designed to minimize the serious First Amendment problems inherent in the equal time regime.

The network also argued that the decades-old equal time doctrine was not attuned to the realities of the present day, when 'the broadcast airwaves account for a slice of the numerous media options through which Americans get their political information. Indeed, the marketplace of ideas has never been more robust, and people can hear virtually any brand of political commentary by listening to a podcast, watching cable, scrolling social media, or streaming on a phone, computer or connected TV.

The free flow of ideas flourishes on these non-broadcast platforms even though the equal opportunities rule does not apply there. Narrowing the FCC's longtime approach to so-called 'bona fide news exemptions' would risk restricting political discourse exactly when it is needed most





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