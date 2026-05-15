Abby Roque Scores Game-Winning Goal in Overtime, Montreal Beats Ottawa Charge

Abby Roque scored her second goal of the game 2:29 into overtime as the Montreal Victoire defeated the Ottawa Charge 3-2 in Game 1 of the Walter Cup final. Montreal forced overtime with 2.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and Abby Roque earned an assist on the game-winning goal. Nadia Mattivi scored the first career PWHL playoff goal for Montreal, and Victoire forward Laura Stacey left the game due to a collision with an Ottawa forward.

Montreal Victoire 's Abby Roque scored the game-winning goal in overtime, leading her team to a 3-2 victory over the Ottawa Charge in Game 1 of the Walter Cup final.

Nicole Gosling scored the tying goal late in regulation, and Ann-Renee Desbiens made 23 saves for Montreal. Montreal forced overtime with 2.1 seconds remaining in regulation, and Victoire forward Laura Stacey left the game due to a collision with an Ottawa forward. Abby Roque earned an assist on the game-winning goal, and Nadia Mattivi scored the first career PWHL playoff goal for Montreal.

Ottawa had a 3-on-1 rush in the second period, and Leslie scored the opening goal with a rebound after Desbiens made a save. Montreal outshot Ottawa 10-5 in the first period and had the period's only power play. The Charge had the game's only penalty in the first period





globeandmail / 🏆 5. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Montreal Victoire Abby Roque Ottawa Charge Walter Cup Final Professional Women's Hockey League Place Bell Nicole Gosling Ann-Renee Desbiens Marie-Philip Poulin Laura Stacey Gabbie Hughes Brianne Jenner Erin Ambrose Nadia Mattivi Leslie Fanuza Kadirova Neutral Zone Turnover Breakaway Backhand Deke Power Play

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘Ready to face absolutely anyone:’ Ottawa Charge head to Montreal to await Walter Cup opponentThe Ottawa Charge are heading back to the PWHL’s Walter Cup Finals for the second time in as many years.

Read more »

Poulin plays to Captain Clutch reputation, leading Montreal to face Ottawa in PWHL Walter Cup FinalsMontreal Victoire goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens admitted to experiencing goosebumps at the mere thought of envisioning teammate and captain Marie-Philip Poulin lifting the PWHL Walter Cup championship trophy.

Read more »

Montreal Victoire, Ottawa Charge kick off clash for PWHL's Walter CupIt’s an all-Canadian clash for the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s championship trophy.

Read more »

Montreal lawyer facing child luring charges was fired from Université de Montréal in 2022A renowned Montreal civil lawyer who is facing child luring and sexual exploitation charges against a minor was dismissed from his teaching position at the Université de Montréal in 2022.

Read more »