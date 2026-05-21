Abby Roque makes an impact on Montreal Victoire and clinches PWHL Championship

In Game 4 of the Walter Cup Final, Marie-Philip Poulin, the captain of the Montreal Victoire, revealed that Abby Roque, a Sault Ste. Marie native, made a significant impact on her team. Roque's shorthanded breakaway goal in the third period helped Montreal seal the victory and clinch the team's first PWHL championship.

As the old saying goes, 'Game recognizes game', even if it makes our bodies do strange things. in Game 4 of the Walter Cup Final , clinching the team's first PWHL championship, Montreal Victoire captain Marie-Philip Poulin was asked about the impact Abby Roque made on the squad.

Along with singing the Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. native's praises, Poulin revealed her reaction to Roque's big shorthanded 'jailbreak' goal, which helped secure the victory.

'Honestly, I think I peed a little in the penalty box. I was so excited. For them to come see me, was unbelievable. A lot of emotion there.

', Just before the halfway mark of the third period, with the Victoire leading 1-0, Poulin had taken a penalty, giving Ottawa a prime chance to tie the game. However, Roque made an outstanding play to get around Charge captain Brianne Jenner, undressing goaltender Gwyneth Philips to add some insurance for Montreal, leading to a 4-0 victory.

It was Roque's second goal of the game, as she potted a flukey marker in the second period, which resulted in the game-winning goal, her second of the final. Roque finished with the playoffs with four goals, all of which came in the final against the Charge. She finished tied with Ottawa forward Rebecca Leslie and Minnesota Frost defender Sidney Morin for most goals in the postseason.

Roque also notched eight points in nine games, tied with Poulin in overall scoring, though it was Poulin who was the leading scorer. Roque was traded to the Victoire at last year's PWHL Draft. She added grit and confidence to a team that had two first-round exits in the league's first two campaigns, along with some offense. The 28-year-old finished tied for the team lead in goals (8) with Hayley Scamurra, and points (22) with Laura Stacey





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