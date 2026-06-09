Abandoned Cape Breton Railway Line Seeks Revival Amid Economic Shifts

The Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway, inactive for nearly a decade, is being considered for restoration as local leaders search for a sustainable business model. The line, once vital for coal and steel transport, fell into disuse after those industries collapsed. Proposals to ship commodities like oil, potash, and minerals have been discussed, but none has yet yielded a formal restart plan. Supporters argue that a combination of population growth, rising demand for East Coast ports, and potential port development in Sydney could create a viable case for the estimated $120 million restoration effort.

For well over ten years, stretches of abandoned railway have become woven into the serene landscapes of Cape Breton, serving as a poignant reminder of the industrial economy that once thrived on this Nova Scotia island.

Kehoe, who operates rope manufacturing businesses around Sydney, the largest community in the extensive Cape Breton Regional Municipality, formerly relied on rail to bring in raw materials. Today, those materials are offloaded onto trucks in Port Hawkesbury on the mainland, then driven 130 kilometres to his facilities in Nova Scotia's second-largest municipality.

The Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway originally served as a vital corridor for coal and steel-industries that defined the island's economy for generations before their near-total collapse in the early 2000s. With no new industry of comparable scale emerging to fill that void, the region saw its population drop by 12 percent over the subsequent two decades.

While immigration following the COVID-19 pandemic has helped the population start to rebound, the local economy remains heavily reliant on tourism, retail, education, and public sector employment. The rail lines persist but are in deteriorating condition, with rotted ties, sections washed away, and forest growth encroaching between the rails. Now, many business leaders are advocating for revitalization, hoping that changing trade dynamics and the potential of a major, yet-to-be-identified customer could justify the investment.

Proposals have been floated to ship Alberta oil, Saskatchewan potash, and locally extracted minerals, yet none has advanced to a concrete business plan.

"Our population is increasing, and demand for East Coast ports is rising. We are confident that a viable business case will eventually emerge," stated Tyler Mattheis, CEO of the Cape Breton Partnership, an economic development organization. Extending 394 kilometres from Truro, Nova Scotia, approximately 80 kilometres north of Halifax, across the mainland and the island to Sydney, the Cape Breton and Central Nova Scotia Railway has been inactive beyond Port Hawkesbury since 2015-a segment that still serves a paper mill.

The final 157 kilometres of the route have been entirely dormant. The line's owner, Genesee and Wyoming, reported shipping only 300 railcars annually when operations ceased, far below the 10,000 cars per year required to break even. A 2023 study indicated that while local shippers would shift some freight to a resurrected railway, demand would still fall several hundred cars short of the break-even point.

Former owner CN Rail acquired a minority stake in the corridor in 2023, reigniting optimism for a comeback. The company notes it is integrating the active portion of the line into its broader network.

"Any future investment in the unused section must be backed by a compelling business case that justifies the substantial capital needed for restoration," explained CN spokesperson Tom Bateman via email. Nova Scotia's Public Works Minister, Fred Tilley, has suggested that the 2023 restoration estimate of $120 million is likely underestimated and emphasized that no interested party has yet submitted a restart proposal. Rail transport has long been integral to Cape Breton's development.

As chronicled in Herb MacDonald's illustrated history "Cape Breton Railways," records indicate the first railway-horse-drawn coal wagons-was constructed in the early 1830s at North Sydney. Plans for a rail link connecting Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, and Quebec emerged in the 1850s, with Cape Breton advocating for Sydney to be the terminus, though Halifax prevailed. The Sydney route, later incorporated into the Intercolonial Railway and subsequently CN Rail, did not open until 1890.

Both world wars saw coal and steel shipments from Cape Breton push the line to its limits. The boom extended into the 1950s, peaking at 180 railcars daily, but competition from automobiles and transport trucks halved traffic by the mid-1970s. The decisive blow arrived in 2001 with the closure of Sydney Steel Corporation and the last DEVCO coal mine; intermittent rail service lingered for about a decade after.

Ideas for reigniting traffic have included developing a limestone mine or a green cement facility, as well as expanding seafood exports. Many observers contend that the railway's destiny is inseparable from the underutilized Port of Sydney.

"In my view, the Port of Sydney ranks among the most underused assets, possibly in the entire country," remarked Dan MacDonald, a consulting engineer who has evaluated railway alternatives. "It is the Canadian port closest to Europe and was dredged as recently as 2012. The port needs the railway, and the railway needs the port.





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