Aave's rsETH recovery phase leads to stability in liquidity conditions but exposes DeFi to liquidity contagion risks

The rsETH recovery phase at Aave has led to stability in liquidity conditions in major V3 lending markets. However, bridge and restaking dependencies continue exposing DeFi markets to rapid liquidity contagion risks, and lending markets remain heavily exposed to collateral risks. Aave's governance has proposed increased security bounties to address hidden collateral dependencies and operational maturity concerns.

As Aave transitions out of the rsETH recovery phase, liquidity conditions in major V3 lending markets remain stable. Although borrowing activity also gradually normalized as coordinated recovery efforts reduced bad debt exposure beneath improving liquidity conditions , bridge and restaking dependencies continue exposing DeFi markets to liquidity contagion risks.

Aave gradually restores normal lending conditions, and deeper concerns around hidden collateral dependencies continue surfacing beneath improving liquidity stability. However, lending markets remain heavily exposed to bridge, restaking, and interconnected collateral risks





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Aave Rseth Recovery Phase Liquidity Conditions Borrowing Activity Collateral Flexibility Emergency Restrictions Collateral Risks Liquidity Normalization Bad Debt Exposure Governance Interconnected Defi Systems Liquidity Shocks Emergency Containment Coordinated Recovery Efforts Hidden Collateral Dependencies Operating Maturity Increasing Security Bounties Rising Systemic Caution

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