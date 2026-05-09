Aave’s Recovery Efforts Stabilize Post-rsETH Exploit Amid Legal and Governance Challenges

Aave’s coordinated liquidation and DAO-led recovery process following the rsETH exploit has helped stabilize liquidity but faces delays due to legal disputes, testing long-term confidence in DeFi markets.

Aave ’s recovery process has gradually transitioned from emergency containment to ecosystem-wide stabilization following the rsETH exploit that disrupted DeFi markets. On 6 May, Aave executed liquidations on the attacker’s eight identified positions across Ethereum and Arbitrum, recovering rsETH collateral that was subsequently transferred to the Recovery Guardian.

This process ensured that Umbrella stakers and unaffected users were not adversely impacted. Initially, the exploit sparked concerns about deeper insolvency risks and liquidity fragmentation throughout DeFi lending markets.

Meanwhile, Mantle DAO demonstrated solidarity by voting to join the DeFi United coalition, supporting broader recovery initiatives. Arbitrum DAO also pushed forward proposals aimed at returning approximately $71 million worth of recovered ETH to affected Aave users.

However, the recovery process faces ongoing challenges due to legal disputes that threaten to delay final resolutions. These legal hurdles have cast doubts over the broader confidence stabilization in DeFi markets, illustrating the complexities of decentralized recovery efforts. As Aave managed to stabilize liquidity conditions post-exploit, broader recovery efforts started leaning toward coordinated, DAO-driven remediation strategies.

Arbitrum DAO approved the release of around 30,766 ETH—valued at nearly $71 million—to the DeFi United initiative, showcasing the growing importance of cross-platform governance in addressing large-scale crises. However, legal pressures then emerged when a U.S. court placed restrictions on a portion of the recovered ETH due to unrelated claims linked to North Korea. This legal complication served as a reminder of how decentralized recovery mechanisms are increasingly intertwined with traditional legal frameworks.

While such legal oversight may boost long-term institutional confidence by ensuring regulatory alignment, it also risks slowing down the efficiency of decentralized recovery during critical moments, raising concerns about the balance between governance flexibility and regulatory compliance. With liquidity stabilizing and governance coordination slowing down immediate recovery hurdles, the focus has shifted to restoring the full rsETH backing and rebuilding user trust.

Aave’s strategy involves burning the liquidated rsETH on Arbitrum and terminating the associated LayerZero packet on Ethereum to prevent any additional inflated supply from circulating. Meanwhile, the recovered rsETH and contributions from the coalition will recapitalize the bridge lockbox before withdrawals resume in full. This recovery phase follows a period of significant market volatility, as Aave’s TVL collapsed from nearly $26 billion to $14.2 billion amid panic selling.

Despite some stability in liquidity—now hovering above $15 billion—deposit activity remains cautious, as institutional players closely monitor the execution of recovery strategies. The repeated reliance on emergency governance measures may offer short-term resilience but could also set new expectations for future DeFi interventions, influencing how participants view the ecosystem’s long-term risk management





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