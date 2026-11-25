Pittsburgh Steelers bench Aaron Rodgers for Week 12 against Denver Broncos. Mason Rudolph starts as team seeks playoff position after recent offensive struggles.

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy has announced that quarterback Aaron Rodgers will be inactive for the upcoming Week 12 matchup against the Denver Broncos. The decision, confirmed on Tuesday evening, marks a significant shift in the team's roster strategy as they navigate the latter stages of the season. Rodger's absence creates an immediate opening for the starter position to be filled by another member of the squad.

Starter Change Details and Mechanics

Mason Rudolph is set to take the snap under center in place of Rodgers for the game against the Broncos. This change in personnel directly impacts the offensive lineup as the Steelers prepare to face a formidable defense in Denver. The move signals a tactical adjustment by the coaching staff, aiming to inject new energy into an offense that has faced recent scrutiny and criticism.

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Recent Performance and Team Struggles

The rationale behind this roster move is rooted in the team's recent on-field performance. Rodgers and the Steelers offense have struggled significantly over the past two weeks. The team suffered consecutive losses to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles, games that highlighted ongoing issues in executing their offensive schemes. These back-to-back defeats have placed pressure on the coaching staff to make immediate changes to salvage their season trajectory.

Aaron Rodgers Season Statistics

Aaron Rodgers, aged 42, has maintained a respectable statistical record despite the recent struggles. He has guided the Steelers to a 6-4 record for the current year. His individual performance includes throwing for 2,241 yards and 16 touchdowns while committing only six interceptions. These numbers reflect a level of competence that contrasts with the team's recent losing streak and adds complexity to the decision to bench him.

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Playoff Implications and AFC Standing

The stakes for this game are high, as Pittsburgh currently holds the final wild card spot in the AFC standings. Every game from this point forward is critical for maintaining their chances of reaching the postseason. Switching to Mason Rudolph is an attempt to stabilize the offense and secure a victory that keeps them in contention. The outcome against Denver will likely dictate whether the Steelers can extend their playoff hopes or see them fade away.

Rodgers Career Context and History

Aaron Rodgers is a four-time MVP who entered his second season with the Steelers after a tumultuous exit from the New York Jets. He previously signed a one-year deal to reunite with head coach Mike McCarthy, with whom he won Super Bowl XLV during their tenure with the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers had previously announced that this 2023 season would be the final one of his 22-year career. If he does not play in the upcoming game, it may represent the last snap of his time in the National Football League. His native home is Chico, California, and he led Pittsburgh to the playoffs last season before a loss to the Houston Texans.