Aaron Rai Captures First English-born PGA Championship

In a dramatic final round at Aronimink Golf Club, Aaron Rai from England emerges as the first English-born player in more than a century to claim the Wanamaker Trophy in the added-final PGA Championship, defeating players like Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

Aaron Rai of England and caddie Jason Timmis celebrate on the 18th green during the final round of the PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club on Sunday in Newtown, Pa.

Aaron Rai shifted into high gear Sunday and pulled away from a world-class field with one amazing shot after another until he became the first English-born player in more than a century to capture the PGA Championship. Rai, who dreamed of being a Formula 1 driver until he turned to golf as a boy, was three shots behind and approaching the turn at Aronimink Golf Club when he delivered a performance worthy of a major champion.

He made a 40-foot eagle putt on the par-5 ninth during a stretch when he one-putted seven straight greens to take the lead. And on the closing holes when the contenders needed him to stumble, Rai holed a birdie putt of some 70 feet across the 17th green for the clincher. Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose, they all had their chances and until they were undone by untimely mistakes or failure to get good looks at birdie.

McIlroy, who closed with a 69, played the par 5s in even for the week and he chopped up the reachable par-4 13th for a bogey. Rai, who finished at 9-under 271, is the first player from England with his name on the Wanamaker Trophy since Jim Barnes in 1919, the second edition of this major and the first after World War I





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