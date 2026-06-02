Aaron Judge's Shoulder Injury Worsens; Yankees Turn to José Caballero

Yankees manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Aaron Judge is dealing with a nagging shoulder issue diagnosed as a bone bruise. Judge is out of the lineup and will consult doctors. José Caballero is slated to fill in at right field.

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed in a press conference that star outfielder Aaron Judge has been battling persistent shoulder soreness, which has recently intensified.

The issue, described as a nagging discomfort, has been diagnosed as a bone bruise following imaging studies. Judge is scheduled to meet with medical specialists to determine a recovery plan. He last appeared in a game on Sunday and is currently out of the lineup for Tuesday's contest against the Cleveland Guardians.

Despite the injury, Judge's power numbers remain strong with 17 home runs in 59 games, though his batting average has dipped to .248, which would be his lowest since his rookie season. To cover for his absence, the Yankees are deploying José Caballero, a utility infielder, in right field. Caballero has played 49 games this season with a .263 batting average, four home runs, and 15 RBI.

Should Judge require a stint on the injured list, the team may consider promoting top prospect Spencer Jones or rely on Caballero for an extended period





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Aaron Judge New York Yankees Shoulder Injury Bone Bruise José Caballero Aaron Boone Cleveland Guardians Spencer Jones

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