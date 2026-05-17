This article discusses the upcoming scenario of increased tick population in Ontario and advises readers on how to protect themselves and their pets during summer months.

A 'wave' of ticks is headed for Ontario . Here's what 1 scientist says you can do to protect yourself and your pets this summer. Tens of thousands turn out for U.K. far-right rally, counter demo.

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Environment Ticks Ontario Protect Yourself Pets Summer Expert Advice

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