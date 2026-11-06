Toronto police stop telecom impersonation scam targeting nearly $3 million

Toronto police intervened after Edmonton police alerted them to a fraud in progress, stopping a scammer posing as a telecom representative from stealing nearly $2.9 million from a victim.

Toronto police say they disrupted a scammer pretending to be from a telecom company from stealing nearly $3 million from an unsuspecting victim on Thursday.

The intervention followed an alert from Edmonton Police Service about a fraud in progress, according to Toronto police. After receiving the alert, Toronto police said officers were dispatched to the victim's home to intervene. The victim had been contacted by a suspect who identified himself as a representative of a major telecoms company, police said. The suspect claimed the company was improving services in the area and needed to access the victim's computer to check internet speed.

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Remote Access Software Used In Scam

Police said the victim was told to install UltraViewer, an application that allows someone to access and control a computer remotely. Shortly after, the suspect informed the victim that the computer had viruses and other problems, which he offered to remove, police said. According to police, the suspect then instructed the victim to access online banking, supposedly to check that no money had been withdrawn without authorization. That is when officers arrived at the victim's home.

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Police said they found the victim on a video call with the suspect, who was in the process of accessing online banking. Officers immediately explained that the call was a scam and directed the victim not to transfer money or authorize any transactions, police said. The suspects disconnected the video call when officers attempted to speak with them. Police said the victim almost lost $2.9 million.

The suspect had been posing as a representative of a major telecoms company while attempting to gain remote access to the victim's computer and banking information. The case began when Edmonton Police Service alerted Toronto police about a fraud in progress, leading Toronto officers to be dispatched to the victim's home. Authorities have not released further details about the suspect or suspects involved. Toronto police reminded the public not to install remote-access software at the direction of an unexpected caller.

Police Warn Against Remote Banking Access

They also warned never to access online banking while someone you do not trust has remote access to your computer. Police offered additional guidance for residents to avoid similar scams. You do not need to be certain a call is fraudulent before ending it, police said. Pause and verify before giving anyone access to your computer or your money.

The scam involved multiple steps designed to build trust before attempting to access the victim's finances. The suspect first established a plausible reason for the call, claiming service improvements in the area, before directing the victim to install remote-access software. Once the software was installed, the suspect claimed the computer had viruses and other issues, offering to fix them. This led to the instruction to access online banking, ostensibly to verify that no unauthorized withdrawals had occurred.

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Victim Spared Losing Nearly 3 Million

Officers arrived in time to stop the transaction from proceeding further. The victim was on a video call with the suspect at the moment police intervened, and the suspects ended the call when officers tried to speak with them. The victim was spared from losing nearly $3 million in the scam. Police said the victim almost lost $2.9 million.

The investigation remains active, and no arrests have been announced. Toronto police continue to urge the public to remain vigilant against similar fraud attempts involving unexpected callers and requests for remote access to computers or banking information.