Stellantis signs deal to sell idle Brampton plant to Roshel as Carney and Joly criticize sale

Stellantis has officially signed an asset purchase agreement to sell its idled Brampton assembly plant to defence contractor Roshel. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Industry Minister Melanie Joly spoke strongly against the sale as Unifor denounces the deal.

Stellantis has officially signed an agreement with defence contractor Roshel to sell its Brampton, Ont. , assembly plant that has been idle for years. The deal was confirmed on Nov. 9, 2026.

Under the asset purchase agreement, Roshel will acquire the facility and associated equipment for an undisclosed amount. Prime Minister Mark Carney and Industry Minister Melanie Joly spoke strongly against the sale of Stellantis, according to CTV News. CTV's Scott Hurst reported the details on Nov. 11, 2026. The plant's long decline began in December 2023, when Stellantis idled the Brampton facility to retool for the Jeep Compass electric SUV.

Also read Roshel defends purchase of idle Stellantis plant in Brampton

Stellantis Halts Brampton Retooling Amid Tariffs

More than 2,200 Unifor Local 1285 workers were laid off. Retooling began in January 2024 to prepare for the Jeep Compass. After U.S. President Donald Trump started rolling out tariffs in 2025, the company halted that work. On Oct. 14, 2025, Stellantis said production previously earmarked for Brampton was being moved to Illinois.

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The move was part of a US$13-billion plan to expand U.S. production by 50 per cent over four years. On Oct. 15, 2025, Unifor and Canadian politicians called on Stellantis to fulfil commitments made to workers. Ontario Premier Doug Ford said the company had a duty to live up to its promises. Prime Minister Mark Carney said the move was a direct consequence of the latest U.S. tariffs.

Industry Minister Melanie Joly later expressed extreme concern in a letter and threatened legal action. Joly said the company had agreed to maintain its full Canadian footprint, including Brampton operations, in exchange for substantial financial support over decades. She referred to 2009 government bailouts of the auto sector during the financial crisis. On Oct. 16, 2025, Carney said he was told by the global head of Stellantis that the automaker was looking for a new model for the Brampton plant.

Ottawa Launches Dispute Resolution Against Stellantis

But more trade certainty was needed to make any decision. On Nov. 3, 2025, Joly said Ottawa was launching a dispute resolution process against Stellantis over its decision to move production to the U.S. She told a House of Commons committee she sent a letter informing the company that Ottawa was initiating the formal 30-day settlement process to recover taxpayer funds and bring back production to the facility.

On Dec. 4, 2025, Joly said Canada was serving Stellantis a notice of default of its federal contracts after shifting some production to the U.S. On Aug. 14, 2026, Unifor said Stellantis was seriously considering the closure and sale of the assembly plant. On Sept. 1, 2026, Unifor and Stellantis began contract talks with the potential plant sale looming over discussions.

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On Sept. 11, 2026, Stellantis said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian armoured vehicle maker Roshel to sell the plant. Unifor paused contract talks, citing an impasse over the future of the plant, and later urged the federal government to intervene in the sale. On Sept. 17, 2026, Unifor said a strike was a real possibility after labour negotiations broke down.

Workers Vote Strike Mandate As Sale Finalized

On Oct. 19, 2026, Stellantis workers in Canada voted 97.3 per cent in favour of a strike mandate. On Nov. 6, 2026, Unifor said it believed Stellantis had sold its idled assembly plant. The company did not confirm nor deny whether a sale had been finalized. On Nov. 9, 2026, Stellantis said it had officially signed an agreement with Roshel for the plant.

Unifor national president Lana Payne said in a press conference that the automaker had betrayed union members with an underhanded deal that walks away from its commitments to workers at the plant. Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov fired back at critics, defending the deal as the best thing that can happen to this plant and to this city.

He said he was surprised the government had not publicly supported the sale given his company's intention of creating thousands of jobs at the idled facility. The Carney government was actively involved in talks leading to the Stellantis plant sale, according to sources. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2026.