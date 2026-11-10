Stellantis signs deal to sell idled Brampton plant to Roshel as Carney and Joly speak out

Stellantis has signed an agreement to sell its idled Brampton, Ont. assembly plant to armoured vehicle maker Roshel, drawing criticism from Unifor and strong opposition from Prime Minister Mark Carney and Industry Minister Melanie Joly.

Stellantis has officially signed an agreement with defence contractor Roshel to sell its Brampton, Ont. , assembly plant that has been idle for years. From retooling plans to the facility being sold, it has been a wild few years for the plant, which has now come to a head as Unifor and government officials criticize Stellantis' deal with Roshel while the companies argue it is the way forward if jobs are to return to the factory.

December 2023: Stellantis idles the Brampton plant to begin retooling for the production of the Jeep Compass electric SUV. More than 2,200 Unifor Local 1285 workers are laid off. Retooling begins in January 2024 to prepare for the Jeep Compass, but after U.S. President Donald Trump starts rolling out tariffs in 2025, the company halts that work. Oct. 14: Stellantis says the production previously earmarked for its Brampton assembly plant is being moved to Illinois.

Also read Roshel Inc. to Acquire Idled Stellantis Brampton Plant

US Expansion Drives Plant Move

The move is part of a US$13-billion plan by the American automaker to expand U.S. production by 50 per cent over the next four years. Oct. 15: Unifor, which represents the workers, along with Canadian politicians, call on Stellantis to fulfil commitments it made to workers.

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Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the company has a duty to live up to its promises to workers, while Prime Minister Mark Carney says the move is a direct consequence of the latest U.S. tariffs. Industry Minister Melanie Joly later expresses extreme concern about the move in a letter to the company, where she threatens legal action.

She says the company had agreed to maintain its full Canadian footprint, including Brampton operations, in exchange for substantial financial support over decades, referring to 2009 government bailouts of the auto sector during the financial crisis. Oct. 16: Prime Minister Mark Carney says he was told by the global head of Stellantis that the automaker is looking for a new model for the Brampton plant, but more trade certainty is needed to make any decision.

Government Grabs Dispute Resolution

Nov. 3: Industry Minister Melanie Joly says Ottawa is launching a dispute resolution process against Stellantis over its decision to move production to the U.S. Joly tells a House of Commons committee she sent the company a letter informing it that Ottawa was initiating the formal, 30-day settlement process to recover taxpayer funds and bring back production to the facility. Dec. 4: Joly says Canada is serving Stellantis a notice of default of its federal contracts after shifting some production to the U.S. Aug. 14: Unifor says Stellantis is seriously considering the closure and sale of the assembly plant.

Sept. 1: Unifor and Stellantis begin contract talks, with the potential plant sale looming over discussions. Sept. 11: Stellantis says it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Canadian armoured vehicle maker Roshel to sell the plant. Unifor pauses contract talks, citing an impasse over the future of the plant, and later urges the federal government to intervene in the sale. Oct. 19: Stellantis workers in Canada vote 97.3 per cent in favour of a strike mandate.

Nov. 6: Unifor says it believes Stellantis had sold its idled assembly plant. The company does not confirm nor deny whether a sale had been finalized. Nov. 9: Stellantis says it has officially signed an agreement with Roshel for the plant. Under the asset purchase agreement, Roshel will acquire the facility and associated equipment for an undisclosed amount.

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Union and Defence Firm Clash

Unifor national president Lana Payne says in a press conference that the automaker has betrayed union members with an underhanded deal that walks away from its commitments to workers at the plant. Roshel CEO Roman Shimonov fires back at critics, defending the deal as the best thing that can happen to this plant and to this city.

He says he is surprised the government has not publicly supported the sale given his company's intention of creating thousands of jobs at the idled facility. Nov. 11: Prime Minister Mark Carney and Industry Minister Melanie Joly spoke strongly against the sale of Stellantis, according to CTV News. CTV's Scott Hurst reported on their remarks, which underscored Ottawa's continued opposition to the deal even after the agreement was signed.

The timeline shows how the Brampton plant went from retooling for electric vehicle production to being sold to a defence contractor, with thousands of jobs lost along the way. Unifor has argued the sale violates commitments made to workers, while Stellantis and Roshel say the deal is the best path to bringing jobs back to the facility.

The federal government has taken steps including a dispute resolution process and a notice of default, and now the prime minister and industry minister have added their voices to the criticism. What happens next for the plant and the workers remains unclear, but the sale agreement is now official and the political fight over its consequences continues.