France: 320,000 Protest on Third Weekend, 300 Arrests, Clashes in Paris

Hundreds of thousands protested across France for a third weekend over living costs and education, with 320,000 counted nationwide, 300 arrests and clashes in Paris as youth-led rallies also hit Germany and Italy.

France saw a third consecutive weekend of protests on Saturday as hundreds of thousands of mostly young people demonstrated over living costs and education. The government estimated 320,000 protesters nationwide, fewer than previous weekends but still a significant turnout.

France Protests Face Tight Security Measures

About 70,000 police and gendarmes were deployed, and Paris marches were rerouted to the capital's edge. Youth-led demonstrations were also reported in Germany and Italy. Authorities reported about 300 arrests nationwide so far, down from 800 at the same point last week. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez warned of a very high risk of disorder, especially after dark on Halloween.

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Police had arrested thousands after riots and looting that marred the largely peaceful marches the previous two Saturdays. Mass protests on Oct. 17 that deteriorated into some of France's worst rioting in years drew more than 500,000 people, and Oct. 24 demonstrations drew 410,000, according to government estimates. Organizers' turnout estimates are much higher.

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The Interior Ministry said that of the 320,000 protesting Saturday, 70,000 turned out for the main protest in Paris, which police moved outside the city center after a last-minute court battle. The move aimed to reduce unrest risk around government buildings and tourist sites. At Porte de Bagnolet, on the eastern edge of Paris, thousands gathered behind a line of students who led the march hand in hand.

Security agents from the CGT union kept watch at the front, while police massed on side streets. The marchers' grievances are diverse. Each group carried its own banner: high school students, climate activists and people angry about the cost of living. Corentin Cabreux, a 21-year-old student, said he lives in a state-run student residence where there are damp stains all along the bottom of my walls, whole sections peeling off, cockroaches everywhere, rats.

Paris March Turns Joyful Before Clashes

The crowd streamed along the Boulevards des Maréchaux, the ring of avenues that skirts the edge of Paris, in a march that was joyful for hours. Techno music blasted from speakers, a painter at work drew cheers, and some marchers went trick-or-treating. Later, clashes broke out near Porte de Charenton, where the march ended. Protesters hurled glass bottles and fireworks at police.

Officers responded with volleys of stun grenades and tear gas. The blasts echoed through the streets, and smoke filled the air as dusk fell. Many peaceful marchers turned back, coughing, their eyes streaming with tears, and left the march, some scattering into the nearby Bois de Vincennes, one of the largest parks in Paris. A police helicopter hovered overhead as the sun set over the city.

Origins Of Student And Union Protests

The rallies started last month as a movement of high school students protesting neglected buildings, teacher shortages and a university admissions system seen as unfair to disadvantaged students. Labour unions and others angry at President Emmanuel Macron joined in with a variety of demands. While the vast majority of protesters have been peaceful, groups of troublemakers routinely target police with fireworks and projectiles.

Some protests have degenerated into rioting and looting, including unrest on Oct. 17 that appeared to take the government by surprise. Police have responded with tear gas, dispersion grenades, water cannons and other tactics that have resulted in severe injuries. Macron said Saturday's marches would stay out of city centers to protect shops. Police barred people from entering Place de la Republique and Les Halles from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

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European Youth Rallies Across Multiple Cities

Unaccompanied minors face a separate 9 p.m. curfew around the Champs-Elysees. A Paris court on Wednesday suspended an earlier curfew on minors as a serious and illegal infringement of freedom of movement. In Germany, a youth initiative called Gen Z regelt, roughly Gen Z's got this, rallied in more than 30 cities for education, health, climate protection and an affordable life, and against any return of military conscription. Organizers said tens of thousands participated, but official figures weren't immediately available.

In Berlin, young protesters gathered at Brandenburg Gate on Saturday afternoon, demanding more investments in education and housing. We call for more money to be invested in social services and education, as well as in climate protection, in short, in our future, because we are the ones who will be affected by this the longest and who will have to live with it, high school student Lara Breitenbach said.

Janelle Schulz, another high school student from Berlin, also said authorities had to invest more money in education. At my school, the ceiling is collapsing because of water damage, nothing is being done about it, we have a shortage of teachers, the toilets are broken, she said. Later on Saturday, police ended a protest march early in the western city of Cologne after protesters used pyrotechnics, threw stones at them and covered their faces despite a ban.

Police used water cannons to disperse demonstrators. In Hamburg, some protesters shot pyrotechnics toward police and burned barricades. Police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse crowds. In Frankfurt, protesters pummeled police with stones, injuring several officers, one severely, police said.

Housing Crisis Sparks Further European Protests

Elsewhere in Europe, people protested against the housing crisis and for a better future. Thousands, including families with small children, converged in downtown Lisbon to peacefully protest Portugal's housing crisis. Protests also took place in the Netherlands. The wave of youth-led rallies across Europe shows no sign of fading as November begins.