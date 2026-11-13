FAA Ground Stop Lifted After Outdated Technology Strands Sports Teams Nationwide

A nationwide FAA ground stop caused by outdated communication technology stranded NBA, NHL and college teams across the country, delaying flights and throwing the sports weekend into chaos before being lifted.

The Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday after outdated technology caused a communications failure at 22 regional air traffic control centers, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said.

Thousands of flights were cancelled in the aftermath, and some delays remained possible even after the stoppage was lifted. Duffy blamed faulty equipment and outdated technology, saying a cyberattack was not likely the cause. He also asked how many times such an incident must happen before Congress provides money to fix the system. The ground stop stranded NBA, NHL and college teams nationwide as they tried to reach games this weekend.

Also read FAA Implements Nationwide Ground Stop Due to Communication Issues

The FAA issued a notice saying the halt was due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. Duffy later confirmed the problem affected the 22 regional centers that direct planes between airports nationwide, and FAA technicians were investigating. Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said there was no reason to be concerned about loved ones if they were flying.

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Nationwide Flight Stoppage Disrupts Travel and Sporting Events

Most college football teams playing Saturday travel the day before their game, and the stoppage left many schools at a standstill, including No. 2 Utah, eighth-ranked Texas and No. 9 Tennessee. The Utes play at No. 22 Arizona, the Longhorns visit No. 24 LSU and the Vols travel to Texas A&M in three of the bigger games of the weekend. Texas posted a short video of players boarding their plane before the stoppage.

If the Longhorns bus to Baton Rouge, the trip for the 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday takes about seven hours. A team spokesman said the Longhorns were grounded and waiting to see when they could leave. Other schools affected included No. 19 Ole Miss, Baylor, Kansas State, Washington and Minnesota. It was unclear whether referees, who typically fly to assignments the day before games, would arrive on time.

Several teams took off before the stoppage began, including Missouri, which was flying to No. 1 Georgia, Duke, which was traveling to No. 5 Miami, and No. 10 Texas Tech, which was on its way to Oklahoma State. In the NBA, the Nets were among five teams scheduled to fly Friday for Saturday games. They had just boarded their plane in New Orleans after playing the Pelicans earlier in the week when their flight to Memphis was halted.

The Pistons flew earlier in the day to Miami. The Cavaliers, Bulls and Grizzlies played Friday night and were due to fly afterward. The NHL had 14 games scheduled Saturday. The Panthers made it to St. Louis before the stoppage, but the Sharks were among those left waiting to leave for their game in Utah.

The FAA did not provide a timeline for restarting flights, leaving events beyond Saturday in limbo, including most of the Week 10 NFL schedule and numerous college sporting events. The FAA ground stop also affected flights across Canada. Calgary International Airport said some delays were still possible after the stoppage was lifted. The Trump administration blamed faulty equipment for the shutdown.

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Sports were not the only events disrupted. Other news of the day included Chris Kreider being out six to eight weeks, a Santa Claus parade bringing road closures to downtown Winnipeg, and the Manitoba NDP gathering for its annual convention ahead of the 2027 election. The NDP signed a pledge to protect Crown corporations from job cuts and privatization. Flurries and rain showers were expected in London Saturday, while Barrie could see its first snowfall of the season.

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