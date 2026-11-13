FAA grounds all flights nationwide, stranding NBA, NHL and college teams

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights across the United States on Friday, leaving NBA, NHL and college teams stranded and casting doubt on NFL travel for Week 10 games.

The Federal Aviation Administration grounded all flights nationwide on Friday, throwing the sports world into chaos as NBA, NHL and college teams were left stranded while trying to reach their destinations.

NFL teams were left to wonder whether the issue would be resolved in time for them to travel to their games this weekend. The FAA issued a notice that said the ground stop was due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety. U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy later said there was a communications issue affecting the 22 regional air traffic control centers that direct planes en route between airports nationwide, and that FAA technicians were investigating.

Also read FAA Grounds All US Flights Nationwide Due to Air Traffic Control Communications Failure

College Teams Left Stranded By Ground Stop

There is no reason to be concerned about your loved ones if they are flying, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin said. Most college football teams playing Saturday travel the day before their game, and the stoppage left many schools at a standstill as they departed for road games. Among them were No. 2 Utah, eighth-ranked Texas and No. 9 Tennessee.

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The Utes play at No. 22 Arizona, the Longhorns visit No. 24 LSU and the Vols are traveling to Texas A&M in three of the bigger games of the weekend. In the case of the Longhorns, they posted on social media a short video of them boarding their plane before the stoppage. If Texas ends up taking a bus to Baton Rouge, the trip for the 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff Saturday takes about seven hours.

We are grounded and waiting to see when we can leave, a team spokesman said. Other schools affected by the stoppage included No. 19 Ole Miss, Baylor, Kansas State, Washington and Minnesota. It also was unclear whether referees, who typically fly to their assignments the day before games, would make it on time.

NBA And NHL Players Face Travel Delays

Several teams were able to take off before the stoppage went into effect, including Missouri, which was flying to No. 1 Georgia; Duke, which was traveling to No. 5 Miami; and No. 10 Texas Tech, which was on the way to Oklahoma State. Meanwhile, the Nets were among five NBA teams scheduled to fly Friday for games on Saturday.

They had just boarded the team plane in New Orleans after playing the Pelicans earlier this week when their flight to Memphis was halted in place. The Pistons flew earlier in the day to Miami. The Cavaliers, Bulls and Grizzlies play Friday night and were due to fly afterward. There are 14 scheduled games in the NHL on Saturday.

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Sporting Events Face Uncertain Schedule

While the Panthers made it to St. Louis for their game before the stoppage began, the Sharks were among those left waiting to leave for their game in Utah. The FAA did not provide a timeline for restarting flights, leaving sporting events taking place beyond Saturday in limbo. That includes most of the Week 10 schedule in the NFL along with numerous college sporting events. AP Sports Writers Jim Vertuno, Aaron Beard and Tim Reynolds contributed to this report. Dave Skretta, The Associated Press