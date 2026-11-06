Saskatoon man extradited to U.S. faces hacking charges over supercomputer cryptomining

Ryan James Roach, 35, of Saskatoon, has been extradited to the United States and indicted along with Mathiew James Stubbings on charges of hacking supercomputers at U.S. universities to mine cryptocurrency. Roach is held pending a Jan. 7 detention hearing.

A Saskatoon man has been extradited to the United States and now faces federal charges in connection with a hacking scheme that targeted supercomputers at educational institutions.

Ryan James Roach, 35, was extradited on Oct. 28, five months after a Saskatoon Court of King's Bench judge approved the order. He is being held in U.S. custody pending a detention hearing on Jan. 7. On Tuesday, U.S. Attorney Michael DiGiacomo announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment against Roach and his alleged accomplice, 41-year-old Mathiew James Stubbings.

Also read Mexican judge charged with taking $2M bribe to free Ryan Wedding associate

The two men are charged with conspiracy to obtain information from and to cause damage to a protected computer, and intentional damage to a protected computer. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Western District of New York outlined the indictment in a Nov. 3 news release. Extradition proceedings for Stubbings are still underway in Ontario.

Advertisement

How Roach And Stubbings Targeted Supercomputers

The indictment accuses Roach and Stubbings of using virtual private servers in multiple countries, registered under false names, to transmit malware and mining software to victim computers, steal login credentials and secretly mine an obscure cryptocurrency called Electroneum for financial gain. The targets were high-compute machines located at unnamed post-secondary institutions in New York, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Massachusetts. The men allegedly hijacked the processing power of the heavy-duty hardware.

To carry out the scheme, Roach and Stubbings surreptitiously accessed victim computers without authorization, deployed malware to gain control, stole victim login credentials, exfiltrated the data to servers they controlled, and forced victim computers to use their processing power to mine cryptocurrency for the financial benefit of the defendants, the release said. According to Justice Grant Currie, who approved the letter of committal for Roach's extradition, repairs on one of the supercomputers alone were estimated to have cost over $300,000.

What Courts Found Regarding The Defendants Roles

In Currie's decision, he said U.S. investigators had evidence from Google search history that Roach researched security vulnerabilities in the target computers. Currie also noted that from the evidence he reviewed, it appeared Stubbings was the principal actor. In the lead-up to his extradition, Roach told court he had teamed up with Stubbings on unrelated business and that Stubbings had access to the servers involved in the attack.

Roach maintains he was unaware of Stubbings' plan and did not learn about the hacks until they were already underway, at which point he began researching to find out what Stubbings was doing. Roach says that should be clear from the evidence, because he only began researching high-performance computing at one of the institutions during the attack, and not before.