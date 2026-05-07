A Ride of Remembrance: Kelly Servinski Embarks on the Tour Divide to Support Future Adventure Guides

In a powerful tribute to a lost friend, Tutti Gravel Inn owner Kelly Servinski is preparing for the grueling Tour Divide race to raise essential funds for the Mike Farrow Memorial Award at Thompson Rivers University.

Kelly Servinski, the dedicated co-owner of the Tutti Gravel Inn, has officially committed himself to one of the most demanding physical challenges in the world of endurance sports: the 2026 Tour Divide .

This annual mountain biking odyssey is not merely a race but a test of human spirit and stamina, stretching the entire length of the Rocky Mountains. The route begins in the scenic vistas of Banff, Alberta, and winds its way south through treacherous terrain until it reaches the United States and Mexico border in New Mexico. While the physical demand is immense, Servinski is driven by a profound emotional purpose.

He is utilizing this journey to raise critical funds for the Mike Farrow Memorial Award at Thompson Rivers University. The award is designed to assist young students pursuing careers as adventure guides, a path that is often prohibitively expensive. Servinski notes that the costs associated with professional gear, safety certifications, and the necessary field trips into the wilderness can be overwhelming for students.

By raising money, he hopes to ensure that financial barriers do not prevent passionate individuals from perfecting their craft and ensuring the safety of future adventurers. The inspiration for this heroic effort stems from a deep and lasting friendship. In the early 2000s, Servinski and Mike Farrow worked side by side as tree planters in the rugged forests of British Columbia. Farrow, originally from Ontario, was a man of immense passion and curiosity, particularly regarding the great outdoors.

He was pursuing his dreams at Thompson Rivers University within the School of Tourism, where he studied to become a professional adventure guide. However, tragedy struck in 2005 when Farrow lost his life in a mountaineering accident in the Rockies at the tender age of 22. In the wake of this loss, Farrow's family established the Mike Farrow Memorial Award to honor his legacy by supporting second-year students in the Adventure Tourism program.

Servinski did not let the tragedy fade into the past; as far back as 2005, he undertook an incredible series of rides, including the seven-day MTB TransAlp in Europe, the seven-day MTB TransRockies in Canada, and the three-day MTB LaRuta in Costa Rica. These combined efforts raised a staggering 11,000 dollars, marking the beginning of a lifelong commitment to keeping Farrow's name alive. Servinski's own relationship with cycling is rooted in a moment of personal crisis.

At the age of 15, a reckless attempt at a high-five while riding a motorcycle led to a devastating crash. The accident left him with multiple severe injuries, including a broken right femur, wrist, elbow, and little finger. During his long recovery, his father and a bone specialist urged him to abandon motorcycling and embrace cycling as a means of regaining his strength and mobility. What began as a medical necessity soon blossomed into a genuine passion.

Servinski discovered a love for the solitude and challenge of gravel roads, particularly in his home province of Saskatchewan. Now, at 53 years old, this passion has come full circle. Having moved to the Cariboo region in 2019, he and his wife, Erin, operate the Tutti Gravel Inn, a business that serves as a sanctuary for other cycling enthusiasts. Despite the demands of running a small business, Servinski's competitive nature continues to drive him toward new horizons.

Preparing for the Tour Divide requires a level of discipline and endurance that few possess. Servinski has spent his winter months training rigorously, splitting his time between the deserts of Arizona and the varied landscapes surrounding Clinton, British Columbia. He believes that the diverse terrain of the Cariboo will provide him with a strategic advantage when he encounters the unpredictable conditions of the Rockies. For Servinski, this race represents the pinnacle of his athletic life.

While the world record for the route is approximately 12 days—requiring an average of 225 miles per day—he has set a more sustainable goal of 15 days. This timeline allows him to push his limits while ensuring that his wife, Erin, is not left to manage their business alone for an excessive period. The essence of the Tour Divide is self-sufficiency; riders must carry all their own gear and navigate every obstacle independently.

Rather than gradually building up to such a challenge, Servinski has always preferred to dive into the deepest end first, viewing the biggest and baddest race as the only way to truly test his resolve and honor the memory of a friend who lived for adventure





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