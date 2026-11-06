Toronto police stop telecom scam, saving victim from losing $2.9 million

Toronto police interrupted a scammer posing as a telecom representative who tried to steal nearly $3 million from a resident and reminded the public to avoid remote-access software and unexpected calls.

Toronto police say they stopped a scammer posing as a telecom company representative from stealing nearly $3 million from a resident on Thursday, acting after Edmonton Police Service alerted them to a fraud in progress.

Officers were dispatched to the victim's home, where a suspect had contacted the victim and claimed to represent a major telecoms company. The caller said the company was improving services in the area and needed to access the victim's computer to check internet speed. The victim was told to install UltraViewer, an application that allows someone to remotely access and control a computer.

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Shortly after, the suspect told the victim the computer had viruses and other problems, which he offered to remove, police said.

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Suspect Accesses Online Banking

"The suspect then instructed the victim to access online banking, supposedly to check that no money had been withdrawn without authorization," police allege. That is when officers arrived and found the victim on a video call with the suspect. Police said the suspect was in the process of accessing online banking.

"Officers immediately explained that the call was a scam and directed the victim not to transfer money or authorize any transactions," police said. "The suspects disconnected the video call when officers attempted to speak with them," police added. The victim almost lost $2.9 million, according to investigators. The case is part of a broader wave of frauds in which criminals use remote-access tools to reach into bank accounts.

Police Warn Against Remote Software

Toronto police reminded the public not to install remote-access software at the direction of an unexpected caller. They also said people should never access online banking while someone they do not trust has remote access to their device.

"You do not need to be certain a call is fraudulent before ending it," police said. "Pause and verify before giving anyone access to your computer or your money," police added. The advice came as police across Canada continue to warn about increasingly sophisticated scams. In an unrelated recent development, the U.S. Treasury sanctioned Canadian firms connected to former Olympic snowboarder Ryan Wedding.

That action was separate from the Toronto fraud investigation. Other news from the same period included Ontario Premier Doug Ford's response to the federal budget, a historic $90 million Lotto Max win shared by four Calgary friends, and events scheduled in Ottawa for Nov. 6 to 8.

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Quebec Mayor Resigns Over Rum Theft

In Quebec, the mayor of a Laurentians municipality resigned after being charged with stealing Bacardi rum bottles from an SAQ outlet, while rainfall warnings expanded and a weekend washout was forecast for the Maritimes. Prime Minister Mark Carney said co-ordination, dedication and funding are all needed to end homelessness, and a jury recommended stricter gun rules after a shooting at a police station in Estevan, Saskatchewan.

Forecasters said El Niño is 'supercharged' this year, prompting questions about what winter will look like in Ontario. Brantford police were trying to identify a man who approached a woman near Lorne Bridge. Prince Albert police were looking for suspects after a break-in and vehicle theft. In Sarnia, Ontario, new forensic hope emerged in a decades-old murder case, and a heartbreaking wartime diary was set to music.

The County of Simcoe welcomed Ottawa's $18 billion homelessness commitment. Fishery officers made an arrest and released thousands of lobsters in Cape Breton. In Amsterdam, protesters broke into a Microsoft data centre site as backlash spread across Europe. Moderna's newest combination vaccine was approved by Health Canada, and actor Awkwafina is opening a restaurant.

A New England Patriots player was hospitalized with an 'unexplainable' neurological ailment. The Met Gala exhibit will examine everyday items of clothing, replacing a scuttled Galliano show. A woman who loved painting watercolours of Paris moved there at age 72. European Union monitors said 2026 is 'most likely' to be the second-hottest year on record, and Google was sued over suicide-related AI chats on a school computer.

A meteorite found in the Sahara revealed what Mars was like 4.1 billion years ago. Toronto police said the fraud case should remind residents to verify unexpected calls and never hand over remote control of their devices.