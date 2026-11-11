Rio Tinto Cuts Jobs at Nemaska Lithium Plant in Becancour, Quebec

Rio Tinto has issued layoff notices at the Nemaska Lithium plant in Becancour, Quebec, putting construction on hold and casting doubt on the region's EV battery hub plans.

Mining giant Rio Tinto is reducing its workforce at the Nemaska Lithium plant in Becancour, Quebec, issuing dozens of layoff notices. The job cuts come as construction on an EV battery chain that was nearly 80 percent complete has been forced to pause.

The global metal and mining giant said decisions on further investment and project timing at Becancour will depend on the outcome of an evaluation, project economics, market conditions, and customer needs. Rio Tinto said it remains confident in the long-term outlook for lithium processing in Quebec and Canada.

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However, the company acknowledged a decline in lithium prices as global demand for battery materials and electric vehicles has slowed. The fallout could hit the town of Becancour, which is nestled along the shores of the St. Lawrence River halfway between Montreal and Quebec City. The Nemaska plant is vital in Quebec's plan to set up an EV battery manufacturing chain in the province. In the same plan, the province promised to develop Becancour into a hub.

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Becancour Prepares for EV Jobs Boom

As EV batteries and plants started to set up shop in the town's industrial park in 2021, Becancour estimated it would see a boost of 1,500 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs, including in the restaurant industry and service sector. The population grew slightly with the arrival of workers at construction sites. To accommodate them the city planned to expand schools, build housing and even purchase new ladder trucks for the local fire station.

However, when sales of EVs slowed, some projects were paused, while others were completely scrapped. In March, Nemaska announced it would scale down the pace of building its processing plant. Though Quebec owns 46.1 percent of Nemaska, the province's new government said this week it would not spend a penny more on the project for the time being.

Quebec Minister Defends Investment

Our sincere hope is that this is going to work, because I don't want to be the guy to write off the $1.1 billion we invested, said Quebec Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Energy Stephane Paquet. The minister's comments underscore the financial stakes for the province as it weighs the future of the project. But many in the Becancour area say the setbacks are simply bumps in the road that leads to electrification.

The battery file is here to stay, said the prefect of the region Mario Lyonnais. I am confident that the Nemaska plant will open. When it does, we will be ready and we will continue to prepare. Lyonnais says the battery boom was happening very quickly and that it was hard for the municipalities in the region to keep up with the pace of scaling up services.

He says the slowdown may allow the area more time to be fully ready for the grand opening of Nemaska and for a time when EV battery manufacturing delivers the region a boost. The layoffs at Nemaska are the latest sign for the town of Becancour, located in a region known as Battery Valley, that plans for the area to become a hub of an EV manufacturing boom may not come to fruition.

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Supply Chain Faces Construction Pause

The construction pause affects not only workers but also the broader supply chain that was being built around the lithium processing facility. Rio Tinto's decision to reduce its workforce comes amid broader market challenges for lithium and EV battery materials. The company has not specified how many workers will be laid off or how long the construction pause will last. Local officials remain hopeful that the project will eventually proceed, but they acknowledge the uncertainty.

The province has invested $1.1 billion in Nemaska, and the government's decision to halt further spending for now adds to the concerns about the project's timeline. The town of Becancour had been preparing for a significant economic boost, with plans to expand schools, housing, and emergency services. Those plans are now on hold as the community waits for clarity from Rio Tinto and the provincial government.

Uncertainty Clouds Battery Boom Future

The slowdown may give the municipality more time to prepare its infrastructure, but it also delays the anticipated jobs and economic benefits. The future of the Nemaska Lithium plant and Becancour's role in the EV battery supply chain remains uncertain as Rio Tinto evaluates the project. The company said it will make further decisions based on the evaluation's outcome, project economics, market conditions, and customer needs.

For now, the construction site is largely at a standstill, and workers are facing layoffs. The community of Becancour is left waiting to see if the promised battery boom will ever materialize. Despite the setbacks, local leaders like Mario Lyonnais continue to express confidence that the plant will eventually open and that the region will be ready to seize the opportunity when it does.