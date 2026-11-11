Rio Tinto Cuts Jobs at Nemaska Lithium Plant in Quebec's Battery Valley

Rio Tinto has issued layoff notices at the Nemaska Lithium plant in Becancour, Quebec, pausing construction on a nearly complete EV battery chain and casting doubt on the region's plan to become a battery manufacturing hub.

Rio Tinto is reducing its workforce at the Nemaska Lithium plant in Becancour, Quebec, issuing dozens of layoff notices that have halted much of the heavy machinery at the construction site, according to a report by Genevieve Beauchemin.

The pause comes as construction on an EV battery chain that was nearly 80 per cent complete is now forced to stop. The global mining giant said decisions on further investment and project timing will depend on the outcome of an evaluation, project economics, market conditions, and customer needs. Rio Tinto added it remains confident in the long-term outlook for lithium processing in Quebec and Canada.

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Becancour EV Manufacturing Hopes Dwindle

The setback is the latest sign for the town of Becancour, located in a region known as Battery Valley, that plans for the area to become a hub of an EV manufacturing boom may not come to fruition. Becancour sits along the shores of the St. Lawrence River halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

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The Nemaska plant is vital to Quebec's plan to set up an EV battery manufacturing chain in the province, and the province promised to develop Becancour into a hub under the same strategy. As EV battery and plant projects began setting up in the town's industrial park in 2022, Becancour estimated it would see a boost of 1,500 direct and 5,000 indirect jobs, including in the restaurant industry and service sector.

The population grew slightly with the arrival of workers at construction sites. To accommodate them, the city planned to expand schools, build housing, and even purchase new ladder trucks for the local fire station.

EV Sales Slowdown Pauses Battery Projects

However, when sales of electric vehicles slowed, some projects were paused while others were completely scrapped. In March, Nemaska announced it would scale down the pace of building its processing plant. The decline in lithium prices, as global demand for battery materials and EVs has slowed, has added pressure to the project.

Quebec owns 46.1 per cent of Nemaska, but the province's new government said this week it would not spend a penny more on the project for the time being. Quebec Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Energy Stephane Paquet said: Our sincere hope is that this is going to work, because I don't want to be the guy to write off the $1.1 billion we invested.

Despite the layoffs and pause, many in the Becancour area say the setbacks are simply bumps in the road that leads to electrification. The prefect of the region, Mario Lyonnais, said: The battery file is here to stay. I am confident that the Nemaska plant will open. When it does, we will be ready and we will continue to prepare.

Lyonnais says the battery boom was happening very quickly and that it was hard for the municipalities in the region to keep up with the pace of scaling up services. He says the slowdown may allow the area more time to be fully ready for the grand opening of Nemaska and for a time when EV battery manufacturing delivers the region a boost.

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Quebec EV Battery Ambitions Face Uncertainty

The layoffs at the Nemaska plant are part of a broader wave of uncertainty for Quebec's EV battery ambitions. Rio Tinto's move to cut staff underscores how a slowdown in electric vehicle sales and lower lithium prices are forcing companies to reassess timelines and spending. For Becancour, the question is whether the promised economic boost will still arrive, or whether the town will have to wait longer for the battery boom to materialize.

Local officials remain hopeful, but the province's decision to hold off on additional funding adds another layer of caution to a project that was once seen as a cornerstone of the region's industrial future. Rio Tinto said in a statement that decisions on further investment and project timing at Becancour will depend on the outcome of the evaluation, project economics, market conditions, and customer needs.

The company has not provided a timeline for when the evaluation will be completed or when construction might resume. The pause affects not only the workers who received layoff notices but also the broader supply chain and service businesses that were preparing for an influx of employees. Becancour's plans to expand schools and housing and to upgrade fire equipment were based on projections that now may be delayed or scaled back.

Even with the current setbacks, regional leaders say they are not giving up on the battery sector. Lyonnais said the slowdown may actually give municipalities more time to prepare for the eventual opening of the Nemaska plant. He remains confident that the plant will open and that the region will be ready when it does.

Quebec's investment of $1.1 billion in the project remains a significant commitment, and Minister Paquet has made clear he hopes the project succeeds rather than having to write off that investment. For now, the heavy machinery at the Nemaska site sits mostly still, and the town of Becancour waits to see whether the EV battery boost it once prepared for will still come.