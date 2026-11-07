Pelacarsen fails to cut heart risk in major Lp(a) trial, Novartis abandons drug

A large trial found pelacarsen sharply lowered lipoprotein(a) but did not reduce heart attacks, strokes or cardiovascular deaths, prompting Novartis to abandon the drug and stunning cardiologists.

The full results of the study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday. The trial found that pelacarsen failed to reduce major cardiovascular events, and Novartis has decided to abandon the drug.

Cleveland Clinic Doctor Presents Trial Results

Dr. Steven Nissen of the Cleveland Clinic will present the results at the American Heart Association annual conference on Saturday.

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"I'm going to have to weather the gasp in the audience," said Nissen, a preventive cardiologist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Many in the audience already know the drug did not succeed at its key measure: lowering the risk of major cardiovascular events by reducing lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a sticky protein-wrapped fat in the blood.

But Nissen knows the crowd is holding out hope for glimmers of success in secondary measures, such as benefits for people with diabetes or prevention of some bad outcomes. He also knows some may wonder whether too many people dropped out of the trial before it could meet its mark.

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"It wasn't a near miss. It just didn't have an effect on outcomes, and I don't think virtually anybody's prepared to hear that," Nissen told CNN.

"This is the first time anybody's been able to study a drug to treat this disorder, which more than a billion people have, and you know was widely expected to be positive, to be favorable. I mean, uniformly expected to be favorable. So everybody's going to be pretty surprised when they see the results.

" In other words, instead of a blockbuster, the drug is just a bust. Novartis, which has already sunk tens of millions of dollars into the drug's development, has decided to abandon it. In science, big failures can be as important as big successes. The new study raises questions that may force cardiologists to rethink the role of lipoprotein(a) in the development of cardiovascular disease.

How Pelacarsen Interferes With Lp(a) Production

Nissen and his colleagues have spent the past seven years testing pelacarsen, which interferes with the body's ability to produce Lp(a). Too much Lp(a) is thought to promote clotting in the arteries around the heart as well as raising inflammation, making it a double whammy for heart attack risk.

Some people inherit the tendency to make more Lp(a) than others, and studies have shown that people with the highest levels in their blood are two to four times more likely to have a heart attack compared with those with the lowest levels, according to the American Heart Association.

"I see these patients," Nissen said. "I will see young women who have a stroke in their 30s and their only risk factor is high lipoprotein (a). It's a pure genetic risk.

" The study randomly divided 8,350 people who had previously experienced a cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke and who had high levels of Lp(a) into two groups. Half received pelacarsen, while the other half got a placebo. Neither the patients nor the study investigators knew who was getting the drug and who was not. Most patients were followed for nearly five years.

At the end of the study, researchers' main comparison between the two groups was an outcome called MACE, or major adverse cardiovascular event. It included any kind of heart-related death, as well as non-fatal heart attacks, strokes, and whether patients had needed an urgent procedure to treat a blocked blood vessel, such as heart bypass surgery. When the study results were unblinded, there was a surprise.

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Drug Lowered Levels But Failed To Improve Outcomes

While high-risk patients taking pelacarsen had much lower levels of lipoprotein(a) than at the start of the study, they had virtually the same risk of dying of heart disease or having a serious cardiovascular event as someone in the placebo group. Roughly 12% of patients in each arm of the study had a serious heart-related event over the course of the study, whether they got pelacarsen or not.

The full results of the study were published in the New England Journal of Medicine on Saturday. Although researchers looked at the data several different ways, breaking out outcomes by underlying medical conditions like diabetes and looking at the drug's impact on separate types of cardiovascular events, there was essentially no difference. The medication did exactly what everyone expected it would, lowering Lp(a) levels by an average of about 77% in patients who took it.

But there was no sign that it had any impact on the risk of death from cardiovascular disease, heart attacks, strokes, or the risk that a person might need a stent or bypass surgery to treat a clot near their heart.

"I am flabbergasted," said Dr. Fatima Rodriguez, chief of preventive cardiology at Stanford University, who was not involved in the research. "There is no signal. " The big question is what to do now. This year, for the first time, the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology recommended that every adult be tested for Lp(a) at least once in their lifetimes.

One test is thought to be enough because studies have shown that a person's level is relatively stable over the course of their life. Drug manufacturers, including Novartis, have been actively raising awareness of the risk of Lp(a) and promoting the new testing guideline. There is currently no treatment that specifically addresses the risk of high Lp(a).

For that reason, some experts, such as Dr. Karol Watson, a cardiologist and professor at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, thought it might be premature to encourage universal screening. Testing proponents argue that knowing a patient's Lp(a) level can be used to refine their heart disease risk, Watson said.

"I kind of say hogwash to that because there's a lot of things we know that are associated with risk, like homocysteine level. No one tells us to measure that," she said. The failure of pelacarsen leaves patients and doctors without a proven way to lower Lp(a) directly, even as testing becomes more common. For now, the trial's message is clear: lowering Lp(a) by 77% did not translate into fewer heart attacks, strokes or deaths.