A 22-year-old Toronto man was wrongfully arrested and jailed for five days after police linked a phone number registered under his stolen identity to an organized crime group. The charges were stayed in October and Peel Regional Police admitted he was not involved.

A 22-year-old Toronto man was wrongfully arrested and spent five days in jail after Peel Regional Police linked a phone number registered under his stolen identity to an organized crime investigation, according to his lawyer and court records.

The man, identified only by his last name Amir due to job concerns, was awakened in June 2025 when a police tactical unit burst into his family's home. He was handcuffed in front of his distraught parents and taken to a police station west of Toronto. Amir learned he was being charged in connection with Project Ghost, an investigation into an alleged organized group behind violent home invasions in Peel Region.

Also read Greater Sudbury Police Sergeant Charged With Assault by Peel Regional Police

Police Link Stolen Identity to Organized Crime Probe

The investigation began in 2024 following two violent home invasions in Brampton and Mississauga that resulted in three people being stabbed and another being shot. Police said the group was accused of stealing $1.8 million in property, including luxury vehicles and high-end jewellery. Nearly 200 criminal charges were laid against alleged members of the group, including 17 charges against Amir.

He spent five days behind bars at the Toronto South Detention Centre before being released on bail with an ankle monitor. He was also banned from his university campus. Amir said he first learned about the phone number while being interrogated after his arrest. Detectives showed him text messages he said he had never seen or sent.

They told him a phone number registered in his name was used to communicate crimes.

Advertisement

"They essentially said that this was you. I'm like, What are you talking about?

" Amir recounted. His lawyer, Shayan Shaffie, said the phone number was the only evidence linking his client to the investigation.

"Subscriber records told police that someone had registered a cell phone number using our client's identification. That number later surfaced in the organized crime investigation. As far as we could see, that was it," Shaffie said.

Charges Dropped After Evidence Deemed Palpably Deficient

"Nothing in the hundreds of pages of disclosure we reviewed after our client's arrest connected him to this case, despite months and months of investigation. " In October 2025, the case against Amir collapsed and charges were stayed. In court, his lawyer called the evidence "palpably deficient" and said Amir was "factually innocent" and should have never been charged. Peel Regional Police quietly admitted Amir was not involved.

A note atop the press release regarding the investigation now reads: "At the time of this announcement, there were 13 individuals arrested. Since then, one individual has been deemed not involved, and all charges on that individual were dropped.

" That contrasts with the news conference police held to announce the investigation's results, which was attended by several elected Mississauga and Brampton officials, including Mayor Patrick Brown. "Imagine being asleep at your home at three o'clock in the morning, with your family, your kids, when the door explodes open and masked armed criminals break into your home and immediately begin to rob you and assault you," Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said during the news conference.

Amir said he never forgot Milinovich's words.

"Chief Nick stood there describing the fear and trauma of having armed individuals break into a family's home in the middle of the night, yet his own officers put me and my family through that exact same nightmare," he said. "They came inside with guns and forcefully took me from my home. That's something very scary. I am somebody who hasn't really had interactions with the law that much, so I was really confused.

Advertisement

I was really startled.

" Amir maintains he never knew the phone number nor used it. He believes his identity was stolen and used by criminals.

Expert Explains How Criminals Exploit Phone Verification

"I should have never even been in this situation to begin with," Amir told CP24. "I'm a victim in this case because the police should have been helping me, but instead, they turned me into a villain in front of the public. " CP24 reached out to Peel police for comment. Media relations officer Const.

Laurie McCann said, "This is an ongoing prosecution. In the circumstances of this particular case, Peel Regional Police has removed Mr. Amir's image and name from all communication materials, including website, media releases, and official social media channels.

" Shaffie demanded that police apologize to Amir for what they put him through. "Our client is owed one," he said. Cybersecurity and tech expert Ritesh Kotak told CP24 that criminals can register a phone number with someone else's name. Methods include caller ID spoofing, SIM swapping, or using a VoIP number.

Kotak said eSIMs also present a "real gap in the system.

" "Think about it this way: you have a phone number, and you want to move from carrier to carrier. You literally have to go" through verification processes that can be exploited, he explained. Despite being absolved, Amir says the damage is done. He has been trying to get back to the life he had before that June night.

He had to wear an ankle monitor for months and was banned from his university campus.

"I should have never even been in this situation to begin with," he said. The case against him was stayed in October, but he continues to struggle with the aftermath of the wrongful arrest.