A combination of king tides, heavy rain, and storm surge has led to massive flooding on the B.C. coast, with evacuations in Nanaimo and preparations in Squamish. Over 300 mm of rain fell in some areas, and king tides will continue through Monday.

Search and rescue teams went door to door on Vancouver Island Thursday where rising floodwaters from the Nanaimo River threatened more than a dozen homes, as a series of storms combined with unusually high tides to bring flooding to the B.C. coast.

Water was nearly knee-deep on one road south of Nanaimo, where sandbags were no match for the surging water. The Regional District of Nanaimo issued an evacuation order for properties along Wilkinson Road and Raines Road in the Cedar area. We deliver notices to all homes in the evacuation area, said Dave Stewart, the search manager for Nanaimo Search and Rescue.

Also read King Tides and Storms Trigger Coastal Flood Warnings Across British Columbia

Search and Rescue Responds to Flooding

For the most part, a lot of residents chose to stay in place, but we were able to assist the residents that needed help getting out. The flooding comes after days of heavy rain across Vancouver Island and the south coast. Environment Canada meteorologist Jennifer Kowal said some forestry weather stations on central Vancouver Island recorded more than 300 millimetres of rain over the past 48 hours. That is roughly five months worth of average rainfall in Toronto.

Advertisement

Areas near Port Alberni have received more than 100 millimetres, while Nanaimo has recorded about 70 millimetres over the same period, Kowal said. The Sunshine Coast has also been hit hard, with more than 200 millimetres of rain recorded near Port Mellon. Squamish and the nearby Tantalus area have received approximately 120 millimetres, Kowal said. But rainfall is only part of the problem.

It is a couple things lining up in a really unfortunate way, Kowal said. Heavy precipitation has coincided with king tides, which are the highest naturally occurring tides of the year, along with storm surge. When we have these king tides, the ocean level is already higher than it normally is, Kowal said. It just gives the rain less place to go when it comes to the rain from the land hitting the ocean.

Rainfall Totals Across British Columbia

In Squamish, officials were also bracing for significant coastal flooding. The district declared a state of local emergency and spent several days preparing downtown, including building temporary berms and piling up sandbag barriers. Mayor Sean Easton said officials were most concerned about Thursday morning's high tide, which peaked at approximately 8:35 a.m. He said the preparations appeared to have paid off, preventing water from entering downtown. We feel like we have the worst behind us.

We are feeling pretty good, Easton told CTV News. The good news, Kowal said, is Thursday was expected to be the final day of significant rain, with a ridge of high pressure forecast to bring a dry couple of days to the region. The king tides will continue through Monday, however, meaning flooding concerns may last into the weekend. Another storm system could arrive Monday.

Advertisement

Squamish Declares Local Emergency

This story is part of a broader pattern of severe weather affecting both sides of the border. Heavy rain, wind, and flooding also plagued much of the U.S. on the Thanksgiving holiday. In Canada, other news includes a freezing rain warning in effect for Ottawa with the first blast of winter weather to hit tonight, and a possible work stoppage looming over the return of Ontario's Northlander train service.