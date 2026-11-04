Ottawa man Bob McDougall reaches 500th blood donation milestone

Bob McDougall of Ottawa made his 500th donation to Canadian Blood Services on Nov. 2, 2026, after decades of donating plasma and platelets. He is among about 500 Canadians who have reached that rare marker.

An Ottawa man has reached a rare milestone, making his 500th donation to Canadian Blood Services. Bob McDougall hit the mark on Nov. 2, 2026, at the Canadian Blood Services donation centre on Carling Avenue.

McDougall began donating after sister's transplant

He is a regular sight at the clinic, sitting in a chair every two weeks to donate plasma and platelets. McDougall first rolled up his sleeves in 1974, when he began donating blood. He said he started giving back after his sister required hospitalizations and surgery. She had a heart condition and eventually received a heart transplant.

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I started because my sister had a heart condition and eventually had a heart transplant, McDougall said. I have been lucky to be healthy over the years. So, it is good to be able to pay back. He described the effort as something that began with purpose and then became routine.

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Kind of a mission at first, and then became a habit and continued on, McDougall explained. On Monday, Nov. 2, the 500th milestone was officially reached after decades of dedication. It feels good, McDougall said of marking 500 donations. It is a goal, you know?

So, it is a nice achievement to get to. Sandy Renny, a volunteer at the donation centre, said he has seen McDougall come in on Mondays for years to make his regular donation. He is the first person I see when I walk in, Renny said. Renny added that McDougall gives for reasons beyond himself.

Volunteer highlights donor's selfless motivation

He is doing it for a reason for beyond himself, Renny said. And I think that is what a lot of us do. We do it not for ourselves, but for the good of what it is all about. Renny said he did not realize how high McDougall's donation count had climbed.

I think it is incredible, he said. Ryan Adams, director of development and recruitment at Canadian Blood Services, said plasma and platelets help support people going through cancer treatments and long-term illnesses. He said the need for continuing donations is great. We are seeing a massive rise, Adams explained.

We are expecting over the next five years a 50 per cent increase in the amount of plasma that Canadians will need. Adams said McDougall now belongs to a very small group of donors. McDougall is in rarefied company right now, Adams said. I think there is about 500 Canadians who have hit that marker.

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Blood services urge public to donate plasma

So pretty, pretty special. McDougall said he is not stopping now and encouraged others to donate. As long as I stay healthy, I am going to continue to give, he said. If you are able to give, it is a big deal, I think to do your part, McDougall said.

His 500th donation took place at the Carling Avenue centre, where he remains a familiar presence every two weeks. Canadian Blood Services says ongoing plasma and platelet donations are important for patients with cancer and long-term illnesses. The organization expects demand for plasma in Canada to rise by 50 per cent over the next five years. McDougall's milestone places him among roughly 500 Canadians who have reached 500 donations, according to Adams.

McDougall said he began donating in 1974 and has continued because he has been healthy enough to give. The donation centre on Carling Avenue was the site of the milestone on Nov. 2, 2026. Staff and volunteers noted his regular Monday visits and his commitment to helping others. McDougall said the achievement was a goal he was pleased to reach.

He also said giving is a way to do your part if you are able.