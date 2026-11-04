Ottawa man Bob McDougall makes 500th donation to Canadian Blood Services

Bob McDougall marked his 500th donation to Canadian Blood Services on Nov. 2, 2026, after decades of donating plasma and platelets at the Carling Avenue centre.

Bob McDougall made his 500th donation to Canadian Blood Services on Nov. 2, 2026, at the donation centre on Carling Avenue in Ottawa. The Ottawa man is a regular sight at the clinic, donating plasma and platelets every two weeks.

His milestone places him among a rare group of about 500 Canadians who have reached that marker. McDougall first rolled up his sleeves in 1974 by donating blood. He started giving back after his sister required hospitalizations and surgery for a heart condition. She eventually had a heart transplant.

Also read Ottawa man Bob McDougall reaches 500th blood donation milestone

Bob McDougall Donates Blood To Support Sister

I started because my sister had a heart condition and eventually had a heart transplant, he said. Ive been lucky to be healthy over the years, McDougall said. So its good to be able to pay back. He described the effort as something that began with purpose and then became routine.

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Kind of a mission at first, and then became a habit and continued on, he explained. On Monday, that 500th milestone had officially been hit after decades of dedication. It feels good, McDougall said of marking 500 donations. Its a goal, you know?

So its a nice achievement to get to. Sandy Renny is a volunteer at the donation centre. He said for years he has seen McDougall come in on Mondays and make his regular donation. Hes the first person I see when I walk in, Renny said.

Volunteer Sandy Renny Observes Dedication

Hes doing it for a reason for beyond himself. And I think thats what a lot of us do. We do it not for ourselves, but for the good of what its all about. Renny said he did not even realize how high McDougalls number had climbed.

I think its incredible, he said. Ryan Adams, director of development and recruitment at Canadian Blood Services, said plasma and platelets help support those going through cancer treatments and long-term illnesses, and the need for continuing donations is great. We're seeing a massive rise. We're expecting over the next five years a 50 per cent increase in the amount of plasma that Canadians will need, Adams explained.

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Ryan Adams Explains Plasma Needs Increase

He said McDougall is in rarefied company right now. I think there's about 500 Canadians who've hit that marker, Adams said. So pretty, pretty special. McDougall says he is not stopping now and he encourages others to donate.

As long as I stay healthy, I'm going to continue to give, he said. If you're able to give, it's a big deal, I think to do your part.