Canadian-led NATO brigade stages largest-ever exercise near Russia border

Col. David Brassard says the Resolute Reforger exercise involving 3,000 troops from 14 NATO nations is a mission rehearsal, with a larger Resolute Warrior drill planned for April.

NATO has launched its largest-ever exercise along the border of Russia and Belarus, deploying 3,000 soldiers from 14 NATO nations to multiple locations on the alliance's eastern flank.

Col. David Brassard, who commands NATO's Canadian-led multinational brigade in Latvia, calls the drill a mission rehearsal. The exercise is dubbed Resolute Reforger. Latvia, along with Estonia to the north and Lithuania to the south, makes up NATO's eastern flank.

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Brassard Warns of Growing Russian Threat

Brassard told CTV National News at the Adazi Military Base in Latvia that the security picture in the region has worsened. The threat from Russia toward the Baltic region has only grown since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. What we are doing is sending a message: we have a defence plan, we have equipment, we have the personnel, Brassard said.

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Asked how he views the threat Russia currently poses to eastern Europe, he said the situation is fragile, but stable for the time being. The situation has deteriorated in the east, he added. Brassard listed drone incursions, incidents of espionage and even sabotage through acts of arson as forms of hybrid warfare he believes Russia is carrying out against multiple European countries including Latvia. Is going to the east 100 per cent safe right now?

No, it isn't. We must take precautions when we get close to the border, he said. That is what Brassard's brigade has executed this week, moving roughly 600 vehicles and thousands of personnel toward a training ground on Russia's doorstep. Pointing to a map of Latvia in his office, Brassard said he had a platoon within five to seven kilometres of the Baltic defence line and Russia in recent days.

CTV News Tours Underground Bunker System

CTV News embedded with multiple battalions and squadrons along NATO's eastern flank this week for the historic exercise. On Thursday, while embedded with a squadron of military engineers, CTV News toured a newly constructed underground bunker and trench system just 30 kilometres from Russia's border. The fully covered bunker was built to train soldiers how to protect themselves while remaining on the offensive during modern warfare.

From deep inside the dark bunker, drone operators can stay covered and concealed while remotely flying a drone into enemy territory. Tactics on the battlefield are evolving very fast, said a captain of the Multinational Engineer Squadron, whose name CTV News agreed to withhold to protect his identity. Things have changed, we have learned and we are adapting with our partners to be able to adapt our training for the next-generation war environment.

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Brassard said he is waiting on a $4-million order of drones to arrive in Latvia as he works to provide NATO troops with a cutting edge, modern-day arsenal. Do I have all the capability that I want at my disposal, no I don't, Brassard said.

Canada Delivers on NATO Military Spending Pledge

However, one thing for sure is I do have the capabilities that I need to be able to address any crisis in the east. Brassard said military spending is no longer just an empty promise. He said Canada is beginning to deliver on its pledge to increase military spending while making a meaningful contribution to NATO. The colonel confirmed that an even larger exercise is planned for this coming April.

Dubbed Resolute Warrior, 900 military vehicles and 3,600 personnel are expected to take part across NATO's eastern flank. This is only the beginning, the commander said.