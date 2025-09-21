A Mayor's Bold Plan: Turning Family Doctors into Municipal Employees to Solve Healthcare Crisis

The mayor of Colwood, B.C., is leading an innovative initiative to combat the shortage of family doctors by making them municipal employees. This move aims to attract and retain doctors by offering them stable salaries, benefits, and administrative support, providing a more attractive work/life balance. The success of this model could provide a solution for other communities across Canada struggling to provide basic healthcare. The plan involves a shift from the traditional independent contractor model to municipal employment, addressing key concerns doctors have about their work environment.

In Colwood , British Columbia, Mayor Doug Kobayashi has spearheaded a groundbreaking initiative to address the critical shortage of family doctors plaguing many Canadian communities. Recognizing the pressing need for accessible healthcare in his rapidly growing city, Kobayashi devised a unique solution: transforming family doctors into municipal employees .

This innovative approach, born from consultations with medical professionals, aims to alleviate the burdens of administrative work, financial instability, and work-life imbalance that often deter doctors from establishing practices in smaller towns. His vision was to create a more attractive and supportive environment for family doctors, allowing them to focus primarily on patient care. Colwood, with its scenic beauty and expanding population, recognized the vital role of accessible healthcare in attracting new residents and maintaining community well-being. The mayor's proactive stance was driven by a personal experience, having faced the challenge of his own family doctor's departure, prompting him to seek a community-wide solution. \The implementation of Kobayashi's plan involved overcoming significant hurdles, including bureaucratic resistance and legal complexities. The mayor's determination, described as 'pitbull'-like, and his commitment to finding a solution were instrumental in navigating the challenges. He secured support from the provincial government, after initial skepticism, and obtained the necessary approvals from the municipal council. The Colwood clinic, established as a result of this initiative, operates on a model where the city handles administrative tasks, provides competitive salaries and benefits, and covers clinic expenses. This approach, aimed at providing a more attractive work environment, contrasts with the traditional independent contractor model prevalent in Canada. The clinic's financial model is designed to be revenue-neutral, ensuring no additional burden on taxpayers. This strategic approach emphasizes sustainability and long-term viability, which will be monitored as the clinic's operations evolve. \The initial success of the Colwood clinic has garnered attention across Canada, with the aim of attracting more family doctors to the area. The clinic is designed to provide comprehensive support to doctors, allowing them to focus on patient care rather than administrative duties. The clinic's infrastructure includes a leased space adjacent to a pharmacy, contributing to cost efficiency. This streamlined system allows doctors to focus on what they do best, and the community's goal is to increase the number of family doctors in the clinic to eight. The aim of this initiative goes beyond providing medical care, it is also expected to promote a more cohesive and healthy community. The Colwood model is seen as a potential blueprint for other Canadian municipalities grappling with similar healthcare challenges. The initiative aligns with the broader goal of improving access to primary care, in a time of significant shortage. With one doctor currently serving patients, and two more expected to begin practicing by the end of November, the clinic is poised to become a model for other communities across the country that are struggling to attract and retain family doctors. Dr. Cassandra Stiller, the first doctor to join the clinic, moved to Colwood from Ontario, citing the attractive practice setup as a key factor in her decision





CBCNews / 🏆 2. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Family Doctors Healthcare Municipal Employees Colwood Doctor Shortage

Canada Latest News, Canada Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BELL: Gondek pretends she's Calgary's Law and Order mayor — really?Calgary Mayor Gondek faces possible defeat in next month's city election and is now running as a law and order candidate — sceptics scoff

Read more »

Mayor announces plan to make Ottawa 'most housing-friendly city in Canada'Housing acceleration plan aims to make it cheaper and easier to build homes in Ottawa by waiving fees and transforming the culture at city hall.

Read more »

Venture North PITCH 2025: Where bold ideas meet boundless opportunities for Northern OntarioOn October 2nd Northern Ontario Angels and NORCAT Innovation unite innovators and investors to spark ventures shaping a limitless future for the North

Read more »

Ottawa’s mayor announces plan to lower housing fees, increase downtown developmentThe City of Ottawa is looking to lower housing development fees and boost development downtown as part of a new plan to boost housing development.

Read more »

Mayor announces 'ambitious' plan to accelerate housing developmentThe plan follows a report from the auditor general that identified systemic gaps and deficiencies in the development approvals process.

Read more »

Residents of Dildo, N.L., express support for ‘honorary mayor’ Jimmy KimmelIn 2019, Jimmy Kimmel became so enamoured with Dildo, N.L., and its risqué name that he repeatedly featured the community on his late-night television show and eventually became its honorary mayor.

Read more »