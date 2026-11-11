Lumina simulation models first 2 billion years of universe at 1.5 billion light-year scale

An international team created Lumina, one of the most detailed simulations of the early universe, covering over 100 times more space than earlier models and tracking how the first stars and black holes drove reionization.

An international research team has developed one of the most detailed simulations yet of the early universe, covering the first 2 billion years after the big bang.

Lumina Simulation Recreates Early Universe

The simulation, called Lumina, is described in a study published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society. Lumina re-creates how the first stars and black holes drove reionization, a pivotal phase when ultraviolet radiation stripped electrons from hydrogen atoms. This process allowed light to travel farther and changed how galaxies formed. Astronomers study the early universe by capturing distant galaxies as they appeared billions of years ago, because light takes time to travel through space.

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But modeling such a long stretch of cosmic history requires simulations on a similarly vast scale. Lumina spans a region roughly 1.5 billion light-years across in each direction. For comparison, the Milky Way is about 100,000 light-years wide, according to NASA. It covers more than 100 times as much space as earlier simulations.

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"We have a cosmological volume where you can see this cosmic web, how galaxies are clustered. At the same time, we resolve individual galaxies," said lead author Oliver Zier, a postdoctoral research fellow at the Institute for Theory and Computation at the Center for Astrophysics, Harvard & Smithsonian, in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The massive model took nearly three years to complete, using more than 15,000 graphics processing units on Frontier, a supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee.

Lumina has not been fully released for the public, but videos show zooming in on individual galaxies and pulling back to reveal the cosmos.

Model Compares Hydrogen Helium Transformations

"Even though Lumina is very big, it's still only a very small part of the universe," Zier added. For the first time, Lumina allows researchers to study how changes in both hydrogen and helium, the second most common element in space, transformed the early cosmos in a single simulation. Scientists can compare Lumina's modeled early universe with observations from telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope. If results match, theories gain confidence.

"But it's actually more interesting if they don't agree, because then that means that there's something missing in our model, and that might give hints to missing physics," Zier said. Julian Muñoz, an assistant professor of astronomy at the University of Texas at Austin who was not involved in the study, called Lumina a really impressive technical achievement.

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He noted that simulations of early galaxy formation are expensive and typically follow small patches for limited time, while Lumina is both bigger and runs for a longer cosmic time. Muñoz said the early universe did not change uniformly, and Lumina's scale allows researchers to see how different regions shifted over time. He added it could help study how ordinary matter and dark matter moved differently through space.

Simulations Map Ordinary Matter Dark Matter Variations

Computer models of early galaxies often focus on ordinary matter, dark matter, and radiation. Unlike dark matter, ordinary matter interacts with light, causing the two to move at different speeds. Early on, these differences left cosmic patterns stretching across millions of light-years. Although these patterns cannot be observed directly through telescopes, simulations like Lumina can map the variations to investigate how matter dynamics shaped the early cosmos, Muñoz said.

The simulation could also help researchers study rare galaxies that smaller models might miss, said Ilian Iliev, a professor of astrophysics at the UK's University of Sussex, who was not involved in the study. Iliev said he looks forward to seeing how Lumina and new telescope observations complement each other for a fuller picture.