US prosecutors have charged Daithi O'Corrain, 48, with destroying a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules at Shannon Airport in April, an attack they say was plotted for months.

A man accused of using an ax to destroy a US$60 million US military plane at an Irish airport has been charged in the United States, prosecutors said.

Irish Activist Charged Over Shannon Airport Attack

An indictment unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan charges Daithi O'Corrain, 48, with destruction of US government property, according to US prosecutors. The attack occurred April 11 at Shannon Airport, an international gateway in western Ireland that serves as a hub for American troops and military equipment. The plane was a US Air National Guard C-130 Hercules that had been en route to a military assignment in another country. Prosecutors said it was rendered inoperable and will not fly again.

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The FBI said the attack jeopardized critical military operations. O'Corrain is not in US custody and his arraignment on the new charge has not been scheduled, prosecutors said. If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison. Online court records do not list an attorney who might speak on his behalf.

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O'Corrain, described by supporters as an independent peace activist, was arrested immediately after the attack by Ireland's police force, An Garda Siochana. He was charged there with causing criminal damage and trespassing. The Limerick Post reported he is from Cork, about 60 miles, or 97 kilometers, southeast of Shannon. Manhattan US Attorney Jamie McDonald said the indictment sends a clear and powerful message that attacks on US military assets, and thus national security, will not be tolerated.

Activist Protest Against US Military Presence

An online fundraiser organized by people describing themselves as O'Corrain's friends and comrades said he disarmed the C-130 in protest of the US war with Iran and support for Israel's war in Gaza, a flashpoint in Ireland where many people have expressed solidarity with Palestinians. Tracey Ryan, an organizer of the fundraiser, wrote that an inspiring act of direct action was carried out at Shannon Airport to resist the unwanted presence of the US military in Ireland in the face of their illegal war and support of Israel's genocide.

Prosecutors said O'Corrain plotted the attack for months. He searched online for information about the construction of the C-130, a four-engine turboprop mainly used for transporting equipment and personnel, and looked up coordinates for sneaking onto the airport grounds, prosecutors said.

Months Long Planning Involving Corrosive Chemicals

He subscribed to a cellphone app that provided live flight tracking, including for military aircraft, and ordered capsules of gallium, a chemical that can corrode steel and break down aluminum, the primary material used to build the C-130, prosecutors said. He even tried to get in touch with someone who had been involved in a prior breach at Shannon Airport, prosecutors said.

James Barnacle, the head of the FBI's New York office, said in a statement that this was not an act of spontaneous vandalism. O'Corrain breached the airport's perimeter at around 4:40 a.m. and broke into the C-130 as it was parked on a taxiway by destroying a locking mechanism on the rear crew door, the indictment said. He used the crew's hammocks to cover the plane's windows but left the cockpit windshield exposed, according to the indictment.

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He then barricaded himself inside the aircraft, securing the doors with straps, brackets and screws, and putting ball bearings mixed with epoxy in door tracks to prevent doors from being opened or closed, the indictment said. O'Corrain laid waste to the plane over the next few hours, pulling, snipping and otherwise disabling its key components, the indictment said.

Detailed Damage Inflicted on C130 Hercules Plane

He sliced wire bundles, crimped a liquid oxygen line, punctured air ducts and shattered every gauge in the cockpit, according to the indictment. Prosecutors said that had O'Corrain cut the oxygen line instead, he would have risked blowing up the plane. Returning to the airport after resting elsewhere, the C-130 crew spotted O'Corrain through the uncovered cockpit at around 9:40 a.m. and alerted security, the indictment said.

Crew members then saw him emerging through a roof hatch and swinging an ax at the plane's exterior, according to the indictment, which included images taken from a video recording that show a man standing on the roof of the plane. O'Corrain then poured substances and objects into the fuel tanks, including ball bearings, before being arrested.

Shannon Airport, which was used by President Donald Trump and Air Force One during his visit to Ireland in September, has had several security breaches in the last 18 months, including three people accused of spray-painting a US military plane and three others who drove to a restricted area where a US military jet was parked.