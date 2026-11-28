A magnitude 5 earthquake centered near Manhattan Beach rattled Southern California on Saturday morning, followed by dozens of aftershocks, including one felt at the Rose Bowl. No injuries or significant damage were immediately reported.

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Southern California on Saturday morning, centered 3 miles (5 kilometres) southwest of Manhattan Beach, a coastal city southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of injuries or significant damage. The quake was the largest in the densely populated region since 2014. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake hit at about 9:30 a.m. local time. It was followed by dozens of aftershocks.

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Impact on Southern California Facilities

One aftershock caused the press box to sway at the historic Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena ahead of the rivalry football game between the University of Southern California and the University of California, Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Fire Department briefly went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighbourhood stations to examine infrastructure for damage. It returned to normal operations after determining that no damage or injuries were reported in the city.

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California is crisscrossed by faults, and earthquakes are commonplace, though many are too small to be felt. The magnitude 5 quake was the largest in the region since 2014, providing a holiday weekend jolt for residents.

Teresa Macias had just gotten out of bed and made her coffee when her house in Lomita, southeast of Manhattan Beach, began to shake around 9:30 a.m. The painted bottles that she decorates fell to the floor, and her dog ran underneath her bed in a panic.

“This one got everybody’s attention,” the 66-year-old office clerk told The Associated Press. “It was a big jolt, and the way it was moving the house, you knew that it was a 5-point-something. ” Lucy Jones, a veteran seismologist in Southern California, said the series of aftershocks was “probably a bit more active than average, but well within the normal range. ” She added in a conference call with reporters, “We will probably have more that will be felt.

” Manhattan Beach urged people to be prepared for additional aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours or sometimes days after the initial shake. Officials reminded residents to secure heavy items and know how to drop, cover and hold on. The earthquake was felt across a wide swath of Southern California, from the coast to inland areas. Some residents reported swaying lights and rolling motions, though no significant structural damage was immediately reported.

Survey Finds No Structural Damage

The magnitude 5 quake struck at a depth that made it widely felt. The USGS initially reported the magnitude as 5.0, and later refined the measurement. Dozens of aftershocks followed, with the largest reaching magnitude 3.6. The Los Angeles Fire Department completed its survey of critical infrastructure, including bridges, dams and power lines, and found no damage.

Authorities said they would continue to monitor the situation. The Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena experienced a swaying press box ahead of the USC-UCLA football game. The game proceeded as scheduled, and no injuries were reported at the stadium. California Governor Gavin Newsom was briefed on the earthquake and said the state was coordinating with local authorities.

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He urged residents to follow emergency guidelines and be prepared for aftershocks. Seismologists noted that the region has experienced a number of moderate earthquakes in recent years. The magnitude 5 quake was the largest since a 5.1 quake struck La Habra in 2014. Residents in Manhattan Beach and surrounding communities reported feeling a strong jolt.

Some said they initially thought it was a truck passing by, while others said it felt like a rolling motion that lasted several seconds. The earthquake occurred on a Saturday morning when many people were at home or running errands. There were no immediate reports of broken gas lines, water main breaks or fires. Local officials advised residents to check for gas leaks, downed power lines and structural damage.

Seismologist Explains Aftershock Sequence

They also reminded people to text rather than call to keep phone lines open for emergencies. The USGS said the earthquake was likely associated with the Newport-Inglewood fault, which runs through the Los Angeles Basin. The fault is capable of producing larger earthquakes, but the magnitude 5 event was moderate. Seismologist Lucy Jones said the aftershock sequence was within normal ranges.

She noted that aftershocks could continue for days or even weeks, but most would be too small to be felt. The earthquake was a reminder of the region’s seismic risk. California has stringent building codes designed to withstand earthquakes, and officials urged residents to have emergency kits and plans in place. As of Saturday afternoon, no injuries or significant damage had been reported.

Authorities continued to monitor the situation and provide updates as new information became available.