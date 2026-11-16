Perimenopause Symptoms Affect Nearly Three-Quarters of Women Ages 45 to 54, But Many Go Undiagnosed

Perimenopause, the multiyear transition before menopause, causes wide-ranging symptoms that most doctors are not trained to diagnose or treat. A recent Gallup poll shows nearly three-quarters of women ages 45 to 54 reported symptoms, but just over half received a diagnosis.

Half the world's population faces an important health issue with wide-ranging symptoms - insomnia, memory and cognition problems, achy muscles and joints, temperature dysregulation, depression and anxiety, migraines, heart palpitations, and fatigue, among others.

Those symptoms can last for the better part of a decade. But most doctors never learned how to diagnose or treat the condition. It's perimenopause, and if you know any women in their mid-40s to mid-50s, they're probably going through it right now. Perimenopause floored Tamsen Fadal - literally - while she was at work.

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News Anchor Tamsen Fadal Faced Severe Perimenopause Symptoms

She was 48 years old and in the middle of anchoring the 10 o'clock news for a New York City television station when her pulse started racing. She became uncomfortably hot and thought she might pass out. During a commercial break, she left the set to try to pull herself together.

"I ended up not finishing the newscast and laying on the floor of the bathroom, not knowing what was going on," she told CNN. Eventually, she would learn these were typical symptoms of perimenopause, a period of five to seven years (or more) leading up to the cessation of menstruation. In the year prior, she had trouble memorizing scripts and reading the teleprompter - skills she'd mastered over decades in journalism.

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She had anxiety that seemed to come out of nowhere. She was tired, gaining weight and had trouble sleeping for the first time in her life. Her periods were so heavy they scared her.

"I had been playing whack-a-mole with my symptoms for a while," Fadal recalled. Finally, after seeing her primary care doctor, a therapist and an endocrinologist, her ob-gyn posted a terse assessment in her online patient portal: "In menopause. Any questions?

Gallup Poll Reveals Diagnosis Gap for Menopausal Women

" She was stunned, saddened. And, yes, she had questions. Many women do. Nearly three-quarters of women ages 45 to 54 reported symptoms of menopause or perimenopause, according to a recent Gallup poll, but just over half of them had received a diagnosis.

"For most women, the first time they consider menopause-like symptoms is when they're experiencing it themselves," said Stephanie Marken, a senior partner at Gallup who worked on the survey. "They're not getting information much younger about what those symptoms might feel like. " Hot flashes, brain fog and myriad other manifestations of perimenopause can make it harder for women to care for themselves and their families and hold them back at work, Marken added.

Understanding Perimenopause Definition and Distinction from Menopause

"Perimenopause just rocks some people's worlds because it's so awfully uncertain and unpredictable," said neuropsychiatrist Dr. Louann Brizendine, a professor of clinical psychiatry at the University of California, San Francisco. What is perimenopause? Perimenopause - meaning "around" menopause - is perhaps best defined by what it is not. It is not the three or so decades when a woman is getting regular menstrual periods.

(This is a generalization; not all women get regular periods. ) Perimenopause is not the same thing as menopause - when a woman has gone 12 months without a period, which happens, on average in the United States, at age 51 - or the three or so decades after that, called postmenopause. Perimenopause is the multiyear transition before menopause - and for a lot of women, it can be a doozy.

"It really, truly is like the second puberty," said Brizendine, author of "Your Brain on Menopause: How the Female Brain Gets Better and Stronger in Midlife and Beyond. " "A lot of women are angry. They're like, 'Why didn't you tell us? Why didn't we know more about this?

Hormonal Shifts and Ovarian Changes During Perimenopause

'" Typically, during a woman's late 30s and 40s, the ovaries start to "poop out," said menopause expert Dr. Mary Jane Minkin, a gynecologist and clinical professor on the voluntary faculty at Yale School of Medicine. As the ovaries slowly shut down, they pump out irregular amounts of the hormone estrogen at unpredictable intervals.

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"Some days the ovaries are working great, and some days they're not doing anything," Minkin explained. This inconsistency results in erratic hormonal shifts that affect much more than just a woman's periods and ability to conceive. Estrogen receptors are all over the body - in the brain, the immune system, the gut, muscles, nerves, bladder, bones and more - so perimenopause can manifest in many disparate ways, making it notoriously difficult to diagnose.

Classic symptoms include irregular periods, vaginal dryness, night sweats and hot flashes. Other potential signs may seem, in isolation, to be completely unrelated: indigestion, acne, itchy skin and ears, achiness, clumsiness, pain during sex, urinary tract infections, dry mouth, changes in body odor, irritability, rage.

"It's almost never just one thing," said Jessica Drummond, a physical therapist, health coach and founder of the Houston-based Integrative Women's Health Institute. And since your hormone levels are all over the place from one day to the next, there's no reliable way to test for perimenopause.

Cultural and Clinical Challenges in Perimenopause Diagnosis

"The challenge is partly clinical, but it is also cultural," said Dr. Shruthi Mahalingaiah, the Mark and Catherine Winkler Associate Professor of Environmental, Reproductive and Women's Health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

"We have not done a good job educating people about this stage of life. " That lack of guidance goes for both patients and the people treating them. Health providers aren't connecting the dots. Perimenopause is "a time of chaos," said Laura Okafor, a marketing maven turned menopause messiah.

Okafor founded Perry, an educational app and online community for women in perimenopause, at age 36 after doctors told her - incorrectly - that she was too young to be going through it. Women may be bombarded by a confusing constellation of problems while at a particularly complicated time of life. Many are at the height of their careers, raising kids or caring for aging parents - or all three at once.

Insomnia, memory lapses, anxiety, brain fog and generally not feeling like yourself could be perimenopause - or they could be the result of stress, aging, or other health conditions. The overlap between perimenopause symptoms and the challenges of midlife can make it even harder for women to get answers. Experts say the first step is recognizing that perimenopause is a distinct and significant life stage, not just something to endure in silence.