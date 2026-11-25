Industry Minister Mélanie Joly met with Stellantis negotiators Tuesday night and says talks continue in Toronto, while Stellantis sues Unifor for allegedly blocking access to the idled Brampton plant.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly says she had a productive meeting with a Stellantis negotiator Tuesday night. Federal and provincial officials, Unifor, and Stellantis negotiating team are continuing discussions Wednesday in Toronto.

Stellantis Files Lawsuit Against Unifor

Joly said the government is fully focused on finding a solution for Brampton workers. The update comes one day after CTV News learned Stellantis is suing Unifor. In a statement of claim filed Nov. 19, the automaker alleges the union blocked access to the property. Stellantis says the blockade prevented environmental assessment work from proceeding ahead of the proposed sale.

Also read Stellantis Sues Unifor Over Brampton Plant Access and Sale to Roshel

The company alleges union representatives blocked entrances with trucks, pylons, and people carrying Unifor flags. Stellantis is seeking an injunction to stop the alleged obstruction. Unifor National President Lana Payne said the union is continuing to push for a different outcome, calling the sale unacceptable. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown echoed Joly's comments online, also citing a productive meeting regarding the plant's future.

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He wrote that the priority is clear: a deal that brings vehicle production back to Brampton and gets as many Unifor Local 1285 members as possible back to work. The plant has been idle since 2023, with more than 2,200 workers on layoff pay. Stellantis announced an agreement to sell the plant to Canadian defence contractor Roshel on Nov. 9, with the deal expected to close by the end of the year.

Joly and Ontario Premier Doug Ford met with Stellantis and Unifor leadership behind closed doors last Friday. Before that meeting, Joly warned Ottawa would launch a multimillion-dollar lawsuit if the company went forth with selling the plant to Roshel. Citing Stellantis figures, Ford said after the meeting that it costs about $135 million a year to keep the plant going when it is not operational.

Government Serves Notice Of Default

Earlier this month, the federal government served Stellantis with a notice of default on its 2022 funding agreement. In that agreement, Ottawa committed up to $529 million to help Stellantis retool its Brampton and Windsor facilities to produce electrified vehicles. In a statement posted to social media on Wednesday, Joly said there is a lot of noise but that the government is focused on finding a solution for Brampton workers. She did not provide further details about the discussions.

Unifor has said it will continue to push for a different outcome. The union represents Canadian workers at the plant. Stellantis has not commented publicly on the lawsuit beyond the statement of claim. The lawsuit and the ongoing talks highlight the tension over the future of the Brampton assembly plant.

Workers have been on layoff pay since 2023. The proposed sale to Roshel is expected to close by the end of the year, but the federal government has threatened legal action. Joly's meeting Tuesday night was with a Stellantis negotiator. She described it as productive.

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Federal and Ontario officials remain on the ground in Toronto. Talks with Stellantis and Unifor are continuing. Brown said the priority is to bring vehicle production back to Brampton and get as many Unifor Local 1285 members as possible back to work. He cited a productive meeting regarding the plant's future in a social media post Wednesday morning.

Federal Legal Action Against Stellantis

The federal government's notice of default on the 2022 funding agreement is part of the fallout. Ottawa committed up to $529 million to retool Brampton and Windsor facilities for electrified vehicles. The default notice was served earlier this month. Ford said it costs about $135 million a year to keep the plant going when it is not operational.

He cited Stellantis figures. That was after the closed-door meeting last Friday with Joly, Stellantis, and Unifor leadership. Joly had warned Ottawa would launch a multimillion-dollar lawsuit if Stellantis went forth with selling the plant to Roshel. The sale agreement was announced Nov. 9.

The deal is expected to close by the end of the year. Stellantis filed the statement of claim on Nov. 19. The company alleges union representatives blocked entrances with trucks, pylons, and people carrying Unifor flags. Stellantis is seeking an injunction to stop the alleged obstruction.

Unifor's Lana Payne called the sale unacceptable. The plant has been idle since 2023. More than 2,200 workers are on layoff pay. The ongoing talks and the lawsuit are the latest developments in the dispute over the Brampton assembly plant's future.