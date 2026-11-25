Brady Tkachuk faces his former Ottawa Senators team for the second time since his offseason trade, now on home ice in Florida. The Senators lead the Atlantic Division and beat Florida 5-1 in their last meeting.

Brady Tkachuk will face his former Ottawa Senators team for the second time since his offseason trade, but this time with home ice advantage in Florida.

The Senators visit the Panthers on Wednesday night, with the game beginning at 7:30 p.m. In October, Tkachuk faced boos, thrown jerseys and taunting from the moment he stepped on the ice at Canadian Tire Centre in his first game back in Ottawa. Speaking to reporters ahead of Wednesday's game in Florida, Tkachuk said the upcoming game feels a lot different playing on his new home ice.

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Tkachuk New Chapter With Panthers

He said there were so many great memories over the years, but added that this new chapter has been awesome. He said having this game at home will still be different, but he is really excited about doing it in front of our home fans. Ottawa Senators general manager Steve Staios told reporters in June that Tkachuk requested to be traded. Tkachuk had spent eight seasons with the Senators before the trade, including five as captain.

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He was the ex-captain of the Senators at the time of the deal. When he returned to Ottawa on Oct. 21, Tkachuk said he gave absolutely everything he had to the Senators every night he played with the team. He said he was able to look himself in the mirror up until that final game, knowing that he put so much blood, sweat and tears into this team and this organization.

The Ottawa Senators are currently first in the NHL's Atlantic Division, six points ahead of the Panthers. They have won four of their last five games. The last time they faced the Panthers, the Senators won 5-1. Wednesday night's game begins at 7:30 p.m. The matchup is the second showdown between Tkachuk and his former teammates.

Senators Lead Atlantic Division

The first came in Ottawa on Oct. 21, when he returned to Canadian Tire Centre after the high-profile trade during the offseason. Tkachuk's trade was a major storyline of the offseason after his long tenure in Ottawa. He had been a central figure for the Senators, serving as captain for five of his eight seasons. His request to be traded, confirmed by Staios in June, led to the deal that sent him to Florida.

The return game in Ottawa was emotional, with fans expressing their feelings from the moment Tkachuk stepped on the ice. Boos, thrown jerseys and taunting marked his first appearance back at the arena. Despite the reception, Tkachuk said he gave everything he had during his time with the team. Now, as a member of the Panthers, Tkachuk is focused on his new chapter.

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Panthers Trail Ottawa In Standings

He said the experience has been awesome and he is eager to play in front of Florida's home fans. The game carries added significance because the Senators are leading the Atlantic Division and have been one of the league's stronger teams recently. Ottawa enters the game with momentum, having won four of its last five contests. The team's 5-1 victory over Florida in their previous meeting gives the Senators confidence.

The Panthers, meanwhile, trail Ottawa by six points in the division standings. The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Florida. It will be another chance for Tkachuk to face the organization he spent eight seasons with, including five as captain, before the offseason trade that reshaped his career. With files from TSN.