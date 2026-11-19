Anthropic completed the biggest initial public offering ever, raising US$81 billion and pricing its shares at US$83 each ahead of a Nasdaq listing under the ticker ANT.

Anthropic has clinched the biggest initial public offering ever, raising US$81 billion, according to BNN Bloomberg. The artificial intelligence company priced its shares at US$83 each, above the range of US$70 to US$78 that it had set earlier.

The offering marks the first time Anthropic's value will be determined by a public market. It is the company's first sale of stock to the public, a step known as an initial public offering, or IPO. Anthropic is listing on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol ANT. A listing describes the ticker symbol for a stock and the public exchange where it trades.

Also read Anthropic clinches biggest IPO ever with US$81 billion offering

Key Terms and Underwriters in the IPO Process

For comparison, Apple trades as AAPL on the Nasdaq and Macy's trades as M on the New York Stock Exchange. The company filed a prospectus, a formal offer to sell shares that includes a business plan with details about its finances and operations. The document is also known as an S-1, named after the Securities and Exchange Commission form. Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley served as the lead underwriters for the IPO.

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An underwriter is a bank or other financial institution that acts as the intermediary between the company and investors, buying the stock being issued and selling it to the public. Several underwriters are often involved to share the risk. Before the shares were priced, Anthropic executives and underwriters made presentations to potential investors, typically institutional investors, in a process called a roadshow.

The company then conducted price discovery, the broader process of determining the listing price by balancing demand for the stock with the potential supply of shares. That process typically takes longer when an IPO draws high interest. Investors placed bids within the initial price range before the final listing price was set. Anthropic announced on Wednesday that the price would be US$83 per share, above the US$70 to US$78 range it had previously set.

Over-Allotment Provisions and High Demand

The IPO included an over-allotment provision, which allows underwriters to sell more shares than initially planned. That mechanism is meant to meet unexpectedly high demand or to help stabilize the stock price. The offering is the largest ever, according to BNN Bloomberg. Anthropic is also hiring a gas lead for Canada with a salary of up to half a million dollars, a separate listing shows.

The IPO process involves several key terms for anyone following the company's move to sell shares to the public starting Thursday. A prospectus, for example, gives investors a formal offer along with financial and operational details. The price range is an estimated range provided before the stock is publicly traded. Investors place bids within that range before the listing price is determined.

Anthropic's final price of US$83 came in above that range. Price discovery attempts to balance demand for the stock with the potential supply of shares. It is undertaken by the company and its underwriters to determine the listing price. High interest from potential investors can lengthen the process.

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Underwriters and Roadshow Presentations Explained

Underwriters purchase the stock being issued by the company in the IPO and sell it to the public. The lead underwriters for the Anthropic IPO are Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley. Multiple underwriters often share the risk. A roadshow is the name for presentations given by company executives and underwriters to potential investors, usually institutional investors, before the company issues its shares.

Over-allotment allows underwriters to sell more shares than initially planned to meet unexpectedly high demand or to help stabilize the stock price. The listing on the Nasdaq under the symbol ANT means Anthropic's shares will trade on that exchange. Apple is traded as AAPL on the Nasdaq and Macy's is traded as M on the New York Stock Exchange, examples of how ticker symbols and exchanges work.

The company's IPO is the first time its value will be determined by a public market. The offering raised US$81 billion, making it the biggest IPO ever. The price of US$83 per share was announced on Wednesday, above the US$70 to US$78 range. Anthropic's move to sell shares to the public starting Thursday has drawn attention to the terms that describe the steps and components of an initial public offering.

The company's filing, its underwriters, its roadshow and its final pricing all form part of the process.