Privy Council overturns Trinidad and Tobago gay sex ban, citing constitutional rights

The UK-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council has struck down Trinidad and Tobago's colonial-era law criminalizing gay sex, ruling it unconstitutional. The decision could inspire challenges in other former British colonies that still criminalize same-sex activity.

The Judicial Committee of the Privy Council in London has overturned Trinidad and Tobago's colonial-era ban on gay sex, ruling that the law criminalizing buggery and gross indecency is unconstitutional.

Privy Council Overturns Gay Sex Ban

The decision marks a milestone for LGBTQ+ rights in the twin-island Caribbean nation and could pave the way for similar challenges in other former British colonies. The Privy Council is the highest appeals court for several former British colonies. It agreed with a lower court ruling that had previously struck down the law, which allowed prison terms of up to five years for buggery and two years for gross indecency.

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The term buggery is largely obsolete and considered offensive in modern legal systems. Privy Council Judge Philip Sales said: Those laws cannot be regarded as reasonably justifiable in a society that has a proper respect for the rights and freedoms of the individual. He added: Laws which seek to criminalize such activities cannot be justified. The case was brought by Jason Jones, an LGBTQ+ rights activist born in Trinidad who lives in the UK.

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Jones first challenged the law in Trinidad and Tobago's High Court, winning in 2018, but the Court of Appeal overturned that ruling in 2025. Jones and his attorneys then took the case to the Privy Council for a final appeal. Ahead of the ruling, Jones told CNN: My case is not just about decriminalizing (gay sexual acts in) countries in the Commonwealth that carry these British colonial-era laws.

Colonial Roots of the Law

It's about making people aware (of) how homophobia is being weaponized to take away our democratic rights. The law dates back to England's Buggery Act during Henry VIII's rule in the 1500s. The British Empire enacted a version in Trinidad and Tobago with a 1925 act. After independence, Trinidad and Tobago kept the ban due to a savings law clause that shields pre-independence laws from challenge.

In 1986, the country repealed the 1925 sexual offenses laws and introduced tougher measures, including increased prison sentences and punishment for women for indecency. Jones's lawyers argued the 1986 measures were distinct from the colonial-era act and not protected by the savings law clause. The Privy Council agreed, ruling that criminalization of private sexual acts between consenting adults is not immune from challenge.

It said clauses that immunize old laws from challenge based on fundamental constitutional rights should be interpreted narrowly. Sales said: Whatever might have been the position in 1986, the current understanding of the fundamental individual right to respect for private and family life is that it protects such a core part of human identity as one's sexual orientation and the sexual activities carried out in private between consenting adults to give expression to that identity.

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Regional Impact on Former Colonies

Ria Mohammed, an attorney and director of the Caribbean Centre for Human Rights, said: We have to still think about the fact that these laws were inherited from our colonial masters. They (the British) have long since abandoned them. So why are we holding on to them? The judgment applies only to Trinidad and Tobago.

However, activists hope it could pave the way for challenges in other former colonies that still use the Privy Council as their highest appeals court. Mohammed said: The decision is going to be binding in Trinidad and Tobago. But as a matter of logic, if you are a part of the appellate structure of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council ... it is unlikely that a case from a different jurisdiction would be decided in a different way.

At least four other former British colonies in the Caribbean criminalize sexual activity between men: Jamaica, Guyana, Grenada, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, according to the UK charity Human Dignity Trust. Not all are in the Privy Council's appellate jurisdiction. The outcome is likely to be closely watched across the English-speaking Caribbean. Jones told CNN that he filed his lawsuit to kick off a movement toward equality, though he acknowledged there was a long road ahead.

He also said: This is no longer blaming Henry VIII and the British. This is our own homegrown homophobia. The case highlights how Britain's imperialist legacy continues to influence the legal systems of some former colonies.