A Father's Reflection on His Son's Braided Hair and Three Generations of Healing

Alexander Redhead recounts the emotional significance of his nine‑year‑old son's decision to cut his braid, linking it to the forced haircuts endured by his grandfather in residential school and his own exhaustion from growing up as an Indigenous boy misidentified and mocked. The narrative explores how the act of choosing one's own hairstyle becomes a quiet form of healing and reclaiming dignity across three generations.

When my nine‑year‑old son decided to cut his long braid, I felt the weight of three generations of our family settle into a quiet moment of healing.

I stood behind the barber chair, watching the thick braid fall from his back, and I thought of my own childhood on York Factory First Nation, where my name was often mispronounced and my hair was a target for misunderstanding. As a child I was repeatedly mistaken for a girl, shoved into the wrong washroom, and corrected by adults who never really looked at me.

The teasing and the constant need to explain myself left a lingering exhaustion that I carried into adulthood. I never grew my hair long enough for braids again; short hair became a practical way to avoid the endless explanations and the hurtful glances. Yet when I became a father I wanted my sons to have the freedom I never had - the choice to keep their hair long or cut it, without the burden of expectation.

My late father, Roy J. Redhead, was taken from his family at six and placed in a residential school where he, like countless other Indigenous children, was forced to have his hair cut. That act was more than a matter of grooming; it was a deliberate stripping of identity and cultural pride.

When I watched my son smile at his reflection after cutting his braid, I realized that the decision was his, not mine, and that my role was not to preserve a symbol but to protect his dignity. Holding the cut braid in my hand, I felt the invisible thread that tied together my father's involuntary haircut, my own surrender of long hair out of fatigue, and my son's deliberate choice.

In that instant the silent healing that has been passing through our family for decades became tangible. My younger son still wears his hair long, and he too endures the same sideways glances and whispered remarks in school and public spaces. I watch him closely, not waiting for a moment of bravery but for any sign that he might start to shrink away from himself.

The difference now is that no one is forcing a decision upon him; the choice belongs to him alone. When a boy with long hair walks into a classroom or a grocery store, his hair may carry more than a personal style - it may bear the weight of history, quiet pride, and the ongoing work of a family trying to mend a broken legacy.

Sometimes that work looks like a father standing behind a barber chair, hands resting lightly on his son's shoulders, ensuring the choice truly belongs to the child. This simple act of letting my son decide for himself is a small but powerful step toward reclaiming agency that was denied to my ancestors and to many Indigenous children across Canada





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Indigenous Identity Haircut Symbolism Residential Schools Parenting Choices Cultural Healing

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