A father and son's imaginative way to use an old tractor; B.C. mom's survival story after a crash; MLA voices support; traffic restrictions in Glebe; dog owner guilty; car crashes, police standoff; 40,000 evacuation

A news text that includes various topics such as families, tragedies, local issues, legal affairs, public safety, and environmental concerns.

Adam finds out how a father and son helped a lonely old tractor find an imaginative way to be useful again.

"I didn't want my son to live without his mom": B.C. mom shares story of survival after devastating crash "I am unapologetic": Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie speaks out following recall petition Glebe Community Association warns of new traffic restrictions around Great Glebe Garage Sale Nearly simultaneous car crashes, police standoff shake east Edmonton neighbourhood Dog owner guilty of criminal negligence causing death of 11-year-old boy 40,000 people under evacuation orders for a chemical tank leak in Southern Californi





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Glebe Community Association warns of new traffic restrictions around Great Glebe Garage SaleThousands of bargain hunters will be in the Glebe this Saturday for the annual Great Glebe Garage Sale, but organizers are warning visitors to the neighbourhood to heed new traffic restrictions.

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‘I am unapologetic’: Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie speaks out following recall petitionVancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie sat down with CTV News for an interview Friday after Elections BC approved a recall petition to remove her from office.

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B.C. mom shares story of survival after devastating crash and Vancouver-Quilchena MLA speaks outA B.C. mom shares her tale of survival after a devastating crash, while Vancouver-Quilchena MLA Dallas Brodie speaks out regarding a recall petition.

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Montreal borough records increase in rent signs, Vancouver-Quilchena MLA explains recall petition, etc.A variety of news stories related to Canada, focusing on topics such as rental market, car crashes, evacuation orders, call for caution in Ebola screening, new Starship launch, and final words from the cockpit of a crashed UPS plane.

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