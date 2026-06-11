A Dream Realized: Generous Donation Enables Terminally Ill Woman to See Newfoundland Icebergs

After an anonymous gift of 10,000 dollars and support from a Canadian charity, Bev Stewart is finally heading to Newfoundland and Labrador to fulfill her dream of seeing icebergs before her 60th birthday.

Bev Stewart is a resilient 59-year-old woman from Prince Edward Island who has spent the last decade facing an uphill battle against devastating health challenges.

Her journey began approximately ten years ago when what seemed like a simple issue with a dead leg evolved into a diagnosis of Primary Lateral Sclerosis, known as PLS. This rare and progressive condition attacks the nerves in the brain that are responsible for controlling movement, gradually stripping away independence and mobility.

In addition to this diagnosis, Bev is a courageous breast cancer survivor and has recently faced the frightening possibility of a new mass in her lung that doctors suspect may be cancerous. Despite these overwhelming odds, Bev has maintained a spirit of hope and a specific, cherished dream: to witness the majestic icebergs of Newfoundland and Labrador in person. The urgency of this trip became paramount as Bev approached her 60th birthday on June 25.

Knowing that her time is limited, Bev and her devoted family—including her high school sweetheart and husband, Kevin, and their children—were determined to make this journey a reality. However, the logistics were daunting. Because Bev uses a wheelchair and requires specific accommodations, flying was not a viable option. The family needed a way to transport Bev and seven other companions, including two dedicated caregivers, safely and comfortably across provinces.

While the family had previously received immense community support, raising over 20,000 dollars for past medical needs, they were hesitant to ask for more financial help. They hoped their story would simply find the right person who could help, and that hope was realized in a miraculous way. In a stunning act of generosity, an anonymous donor provided 10,000 dollars, which enabled the Stewart family to purchase an accessible RV.

This gift not only solved the transportation crisis but also lifted a massive financial weight from the shoulders of Bev's daughter, Tracy, and the rest of the family. This act of kindness ensured that the family could depart Prince Edward Island on June 19, traveling via ferry to reach the rugged shores of the North Atlantic.

The trip is designed to be a celebration of life and love, culminating in a birthday celebration in Twillingate, where Bev hopes to finally see the glacial ice she has dreamed of for so long. The support for Bev's journey extended far beyond the financial donation. Oneday Dreams, a Canadian charity dedicated to facilitating the final wishes of those nearing the end of their lives, stepped in to organize a private boat tour.

This ensures that Bev can get close to the icebergs without the barriers typically associated with such excursions. Furthermore, a local photography service called Saltwater Snaps and Stories joined the effort, volunteering to capture professional family portraits in Twillingate. These photographs will serve as a permanent keepsake for the family, documenting a moment of pure joy amidst a season of hardship. The story of Bev Stewart is a testament to the enduring power of love and the kindness of strangers.

From the steadfast devotion of Kevin, who has stood by Bev through every medical crisis, to the countless people following her journey on the Facebook page Bev and the Bergs, the outpouring of support has been overwhelming. For the Stewart family, this trip is more than just a vacation; it is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream and a final, beautiful memory created together.

As they prepare for their departure, the family remains blown away by the community's compassion, proving that even in the face of terminal illness, there is space for magic and generosity to prevail





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Bev Stewart Newfoundland And Labrador PLS Oneday Dreams Community Support

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