Mark Breslaw, a former HR executive from Surrey, B.C., was diagnosed with young-onset Alzheimer's disease at 48 after about a year of tests. He and experts say younger patients face challenges getting diagnosed and finding services.

Mark Breslaw sat in his car at a four-way stop just minutes from home, but suddenly didn't know which way to turn.

"It was like I blinked and I opened my eyes and I didn't know where I was. I had no recollection of how I got to this particular position and the worst feeling was I didn't know what to do and there's people lining up behind me," recalled the 50-year-old former human resources executive.

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"I just thought the safest thing is just to go straight, which wasn't actually what I was supposed to (do)," said Breslaw, who had been driving the same route from work to his home in Surrey, B.C. , for 18 years.

"I didn't get far before I went, 'OK, there's the elementary school. I know I'm close ... and then I was back.

'" Although he was scared, Breslaw didn't tell his wife what had happened when he got home that day three years ago, because he didn't want to alarm her. He also didn't connect the memory lapse to some problems that he - normally a very high performer in a fast-paced job - had been having at work. Sometimes he would forget the names of people he worked with every day.

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Other times he couldn't remember what floor he was taking the elevator to. Usually an excellent planner, he was finding tasks like scheduling his week took far longer than they used to. Once he missed three back-to-back meetings.

"None of this was constant and so, you know, it would happen and you'd be like 'that was weird. ' But then it would happen again, maybe a week later, two weeks later," Breslaw said. He was worried, but chalked it up to stress, lack of sleep and a busy life balancing work with raising a young son. He also has two grown children who live on their own.

Breslaw Receives Young Onset Alzheimer Diagnosis

But when he found himself lost at that four-way stop two more times, he made an appointment to see his family doctor in January 2024. What he thought would be a quick discussion turned into a long process that resulted in a diagnosis neither he nor his doctor expected: young-onset Alzheimer's disease. Alzheimer's disease is the most common type of dementia, which is the umbrella term for a group of diseases that damage brain cells.

Although it most often affects older adults, dementia is not a normal part of aging. An estimated 772,000 people live with dementia in Canada and could grow to a million by 2030, the Alzheimer Society of Canada says. Dementia is defined as "young-onset" when it is diagnosed in someone under 65 years old. It's relatively rare - a 2024 report by the society estimates there were about 28,000 people living with young-onset dementia in Canada in 2020.

It projects that number will reach more than 40,000 by 2050.

Statistics On Young Onset Dementia In Canada

"Gathering accurate statistics on young onset dementia in Canada is ... complicated by the fact that currently there is no national system for tracking all cases of dementia more broadly, let alone for people who develop dementia under the age of 65," the report says. A dementia diagnosis is devastating for anyone, but younger people face specific issues and services often don't meet their needs, said Cathy Barrick, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario.

"These are people who are often in the prime of their life. They're still working. They may have children still at home. They may have children in university," she said.

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"The very first service that is the biggest challenge is actually (getting) a diagnosis. So, I mean, diagnosis is challenging for dementia at any age, but even more so at a younger age because it is so not assumed that that is the problem.

Breslaw Faces Diagnostic Challenges And Delays

" That was Breslaw's experience during visits with both his family doctor and a neurologist. "You're too young to have dementia, essentially, was the message," he said. He went through a series of tests and scans looking for brain tumours, evidence of stroke, depression, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder - anything that could explain his symptoms. Even when he scored lower than expected for his age on a cognitive test, his neurologist still didn't think dementia was likely.

Finally, about a year after he first went to his doctor, a cerebrospinal fluid test revealed the amyloid beta protein that is a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. Breslaw was 48 years old. Family and finances Immediately, Breslaw had to give up his driver's licence because he now had spatial impairment. He also had to leave the career he loved, because his doctor explained the work would quickly become too complex to manage as his disease progressed.

He and his wife pushed through their shock and grief to take control of anything they could, from seeing a financial planner to picking out a cemetery plot. People with Alzheimer's disease can live for 10 years or more and have a good quality of life with the right supports, said Saskia Sivananthan, CEO and co-founder of the Brainwell Institute, a dementia think-tank.

Although there is no cure, there are a few medications approved by Health Canada that can help manage symptoms or slow the rate of progression - but each individual case is different and patients need to discuss the risks and benefits with their doctor. The disease is ultimately fatal as it progresses through different parts of the brain and eventually affects control over breathing, swallowing and other bodily functions, said Sivananthan, who is a neuroscientist.

Developing dementia while they are still young often forces patients and their families to figure out how to deal with the unexpected loss of income, she said. Breslaw's wife, now 46, has a senior job she loves at a local hospital foundation. He said he wants her to continue working full-time rather than taking time off to be his caregiver - not only because of the financial need, but because she has an identity that extends beyond his illness.

They worry about what they'll have to spend as Breslaw needs more and more care, as they want to make sure their eight-year-old son has money for post-secondary education in the future.

"These are the things that we have to think about. You get diagnosed at 48, you immediately have to start planning for the end of your life," Breslaw said. Breslaw is sharing his story to raise awareness about young-onset dementia and to encourage others who notice unusual memory problems to seek medical advice. He said he hopes more support will be available for people diagnosed with dementia at a younger age, including help with employment, financial planning and care.