A Day in the News

Find the latest news headlines and summaries from CTV News. Topics include Alberta teachers, Forest fires, smog, crime-fighting technology, climate, and beauty deals.

Alberta teachers gather in Calgary for weekend meetings to talk budget, classroom safety and policy. Forest fires affecting travel in northwestern Ont. Impaired Northern Ont. driver on Highway 400 and 11 arrested after continuing past traffic stop.

Public safety considerationsclose Swatch stores at Toronto malls. Confusion around postgraduate work permit language resulting in rejections. China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected. Connor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship.

Climate & EnvironmentWhich Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend? Vassy Kapelos: From acceptance to shared humanity, what I learned from the Artemis II astronauts. I’ve been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it’s totally changed my scalp and hair health.

I tried it: a laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. 27 of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime Big Deal days sale ends. The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Alberta Teachers Forest Fires Smog Crime-Fighting Technology Climate Beauty Deals

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